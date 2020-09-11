England vs Australia ODI live stream: watch the cricket anywhere in the world

Having clocked up a win over the Aussies in the T20, can England also beat Australia in the 1st ODI at Emirates Old Trafford? The three-match one-day internationals start today at Manchester and is part of the ICC's ODI Super League. More importantly, it will have a big impact on qualification for the World Cup in 2023 and is not to be missed.

To live stream the England vs Australia ODI cricket in the UK, you'll need a Now TV pass (or Sky Sports subscription) which start at just £9.99. Those in the US can watch England vs Australia on Willow TV through Fubo or Sling TV, while Kayo Sports offers options in Australia.

The ODI starts at 1pm BST today – can Eoin Morgan's men pull of a repeat of the T20? World Champions England beat their arch rivals 2-1 in a thriller but the Aussie will go into today's ODI in buoyant mood having taken the final T20 match by five runs.

That said, there's good news for England: opener Jason Roy will be available for the first ODI. Batsmen Joe Root and Chris Woakes have returned to the squad, and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler is also available. Captain Morgan suffered a finger injury during the T20 on on Tuesday but he's due to lead the team out today.

"Australia are normally one of the best sides in the world and this time is no different," Morgan told BBC Sport. "It has always been a tough contest over the years, as it should be."

Australia will be led out by Aaron Finch and have plenty of talent at their disposal, including exciting uncapped players such as Josh Philippe, Riley Meredith and Daniel Sams. Can the the new boys bolster Australia's chances of winning the first 50-overs match since the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final clash, which England won?

Read on below to find out how you can catch every second of the first one-day international between England and Australia, wherever you are in the world. The action begins at 1pm, BST today...

How to watch England vs Australia ODI abroad using a VPN

US, UK and Australian citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access the their TV sports streams from outside their own countries. That means you can have a subscription to any of the services listed below, and watch wherever you are.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

How to watch England vs Australia ODI in the UK

Sky Sports has the right to broadcast ODI cricket in the UK. The England vs Australia ODI will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD. There is no 4K coverage.

To watch, you'll need to either subscribe to Sky Sports on your platform of choice or buy a Sky Sports pass on Now TV. Note that the mobile pass will not offer you access to the cricket, so either go for a £9.99 Day Pass or, for better value and to watch all three tests, it's £33.99 for the month.

Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass + HD boost for £33.99

Watch the England vs Australia ODI, T20 cricket, as well as all Sky's coverage of football, golf and the F1 racing in 1080p HD 5.1 Dolby surround sound. No strings, no commitments, just lots of sport.View Deal

Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99

Get access to all Sky Sports channels for 24 hours for less than a tenner with the Sky Sports Day Pass, and add HD Boost Pass for another £1 to get full 1080p HD, 5.1 Dolby surround sound and watch on three screens at once.View Deal

Sky subscribers can add the 11 Sky Sports channels to their package here. Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch England vs Australia by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform too.

How to watch England vs Australia ODI in the US

Test cricket rights in the US belong to Willow TV and you can watch all of the England vs Australia one-day internationals for just $9.99 per month.

It's only available in those in US regions, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the second Test will need to use a VPN to get access.

Willow TV is available on a number of platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

How to watch England vs Australia ODI in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to air the England vs Australia T20 test series in Australia. You can also catch the third test action – as well as a host of other sport – live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. Kayo comes in at just AU$25 per month for access on two devices. There's also a 14-day free trial to check that you're happy with the service.