Egypt vs Morocco live stream and how to watch AFCON 2022 for free

Mo Salah's misfiring Egypt take on Morocco on Sunday for a place in the AFCON 2022 semi-finals. Last time the two sides met was in August 2017, when Morocco ran out 3-1 winners. Can they repeat the feat this weekend and send one of the pre-tournament favourites packing? Make sure you know how to watch an Egypt vs Morocco live stream from anywhere using a VPN.

Egypt vs Morocco – 2022 AFCON live stream Date: 3pm GMT, 30th January 2022 Venue: Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Cameroon FREE streams: Sling |FuboTV (US free trials) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK stream: Now (£34/month) US stream: beIN Sports ($20/month) Aus stream: beIn Sports (via Kayo Sports)

It took a penalty shoot-out for Egypt to squeeze past the Ivory Coast in the Round of 16 and set up this quarter-final clash against Morocco. After neither side managed to score in 90 minutes or extra time, Mo Salah sent the Elephants home after Eric Bailly had missed from the spot, but the Liverpool star put in another underwhelming performance.



Morocco came from behind against Malawi, with a stunning Achraf Hakimi free-kick capping a dominant performance at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé. The Atlas Lions have only reached this stage once since losing to Tunisia in 2004's final and will be hoping to take advantage of an Egypt team that's still not firing on all cylinders.



Ready to watch the greatest African footballers on the planet? Make sure you know how to watch an Egypt vs Morocco live stream at the 2022 African Cup of Nations from anywhere.

Watch Egypt vs Morocco for free

In the UK, BBC iPlayer will live stream 10 games. These include: two quarter-finals, both semi-finals and the 2022 AFCON final on 6th February. Unfortunately it does not include Egypt vs Morocco. However, those in the States and Australia can still watch for a free using one of a number of free trials to streaming services.

In the USA, beIN Sports has the rights to all the games. Sling provides streaming access to beIN for $35 a month and new users a get a free 3-day trial. The channel is also covered by FuboTV in the States which has a free trial too.

Remember to use a VPN to access your local streaming service when travelling overseas.

In Australia, Kayo Sports will stream every game live. Subscription costs just AU$24.99 a month but you can try it out for 14 days for free first.

In Italy, Discovery has secured the rights to the African Cup of Nations 2022. The games will stream live on Discovery+. Subscription costs from €7.99 a month.

Again, you'll need to use a VPN to access your local streaming service when outside your home country.

Watch Egypt vs Morocco from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant AFCON 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, and saves you money! What's not to love?

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Egypt vs Morocco live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to all 52 games of the 2022 African Cup of Nations, including Egypt vs Sudan. Sky subscribers can watch for free.

Not a subscriber? You can watch the game with a Now Sports Pass (£10 a day or £34 a month).

It's also worth noting that the BBC has the rights to show 10 games live in the UK. These include: two quarter-finals, both semi-finals and the final.

Remember: you'll need to use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer when travelling outside the UK.

Egypt vs Morocco live stream in the USA

beIN Sports also has the rights to show every game of the 2022 African Cup of Nations, including Egypt vs Morocco, live in the USA.

Subscription prices depend on your cable provider, but cord cutters can tune into beIN Sports via fuboTV and Sling. Better still, Sling is offering new users a free 3-day trial so you can try before you buy.

Streaming service Fanatiz looks like it could be another cheap way to stream the African Cup of Nations 2022 in the States. Subscription costs just $7.99 a month.

Egypt vs Morocco live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, it's beIn sports that has the rights to all the AFCON 2022 fixtures. You can sign up direct for $20 per month but a better deal is to go with Kayo Sports ($25/month) which brings access to all the beIn Sports channels plus a wealth of other sporting events. There's a 14-day free trial to Kayo Sports, so you can take a look for yourself.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Egypt vs Morocco live stream in South Africa

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch Egypt vs Morocco at the 2022 African Cup of Nations in South Africa. The online sports channel will broadcast all the games live via the DStv satellite platform. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any local sports bar.

African Cup of Nations 2022 schedule & kick-off times

All times GMT

QUARTER FINALS:



30th January 2022



3pm - Egypt vs Morocco

7pm - Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea

SEMI FINALS:

2nd – 3rd February 2022

FINAL:

6th February 2022