Djokovic vs Kyrgios live stream and how to watch the Wimbledon 2022 final for free

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic faces the ultimate nightmare opponent in the 2022 Wimbledon final. Nick Kyrgios is in phenomenal form and has had several days to prepare for this, the biggest match of his career. What's more, he's never lost to the Serb. It's a clash between one of the best servers in the game and the greatest returner the sport has ever seen, so make sure you know how to watch a Djokovic vs Kyrgios live stream for free from wherever you are in the world.

In some ways, Djokovic has spent the entire fortnight preparing for this moment. The top seed has faced hostile crowds throughout the tournament, and having played nowhere near as much tennis as he'd have liked to this year, he's been growing stronger with every round. That's a terrifying prospect, even for Kyrgios.

Djokovic was ponderous against both Jannick Sinner and Cam Norrie but took them apart once he found his range, and victory on Sunday would see him pull level with Pete Sampras on seven Wimbledon titles.

Kyrgios has been in the form of his life at Wimbledon, and fans can only hope that the postponement of his semi-final clash with Rafael Nadal hasn't disrupted his rhythm. The combustible Aussie can be erratic at the best of times, and on the biggest stage of all, and against an opponent who's less likely to be suckered in by his antics than most, he's going to have to bring his A game.

Viewers can enjoy ace coverage of the match for free on BBC iPlayer.

The BBC has the rights to show Wimbledon 2022 – including the Djokovic vs Kyrgios match – free to UK viewers with a TV licence. Fans can stream every match live on BBC iPlayer for free.

Those in Australia are also in luck. Aussie nationals can watch a 2022 Wimbledon free live stream on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service.

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Wimbledon 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.

Watch a Djokovic vs Kyrgios live stream in the USA

ESPN will air the Djokovic vs Kyrgios match, which means cable subscribers can get a 2022 Wimbledon final live stream by logging into their account on the ESPN website or just switching to the ESPN cable channel.

Cordcutters can watch ESPN's coverage through Sling TV (opens in new tab). New subscribers to Sling get their first month half-price. After that, you'll pay the regular fee of $35 a month. No contract, cancel anytime.

Do remember, of course, that Australia and UK nationals can watch all of Wimbledon 2022 for free on 9Now or BBC iPlayer while using a VPN from abroad.

Watch a Djokovic vs Kyrgios live Wimbledon stream in Australia

Lucky Aussie tennis fans can watch Wimbledon – including Djokovic vs Kyrgios – free on 9Now (opens in new tab)!

Every match of Wimbledon 2022 will also stream ad-free, live Stan Sport (opens in new tab), bringing subscribers all the action from every court.

Don't forget: you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access 9Now when travelling outside of Australia.

Watch a Djokovic vs Kyrgios live stream in Canada

TSN is the place to watch a Wimbledon 2022 live stream if you're based in Canada. Subscription to TSN (streaming only) cost CA$7.99 a day or CA$19.99 a month.

Watch a Djokovic vs Kyrgios live stream in India

The Star Sports Select 1 and 2 (SD and HD) is offering live coverage of Wimbledon 2022 in India. Disney+ Hotstar (opens in new tab) will serve up a Djokovic vs Kyrgios live stream.