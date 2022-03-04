Burnley vs Chelsea live stream and how to watch the Premier League

Chelsea lock horns with Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday, 5th March. With title hopes beginning to fade, a big win over Burnley will be needed to stop the top four chasing pack from getting too close. For Sean Dyche's side, it's a chance to drag themselves out of the relegation spots. Make sure you know how to watch a Burnley vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch a Burnley vs Chelsea live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on USA Network through free trials on Sling and FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Burnley vs Chelsea will not be televised in the UK.

Burnley vs Chelsea live stream Date: Saturday 5th March 2022 Kick-off: 3pm GMT / 10am ET Venue: Turf Moor US stream: USA Network (Use FREE Sling / FuboTV trials) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month) CAN stream: DAZN (CAD$20/month) UK: not televised

With Roman Abramovich's sale of Chelsea hogging the headlines, and the potential new owners likely to be watching closely, manager Thomas Tuchel will be keen to avoid any embarrassing slip-ups at Turf Moor.

The Clarets might be stuck in 18th place but having bagged seven points from three Premier League clashes in recent weeks. Sean Dyche's men will be up for a scrap. A decent result against Chelsea could, finally, dig Burnley out of their season-long mire.

As for the Blues, they wiped away the memory of their Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool with a 3-2 win over Luton in the FA Cup this week. Ben Chilwell is likely to sit out Saturday's game with a knee niggle but history is firmly on Chelsea's side. In fact, the Blues have won four out of their last five meetings with Burnley.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT (9am ET) Saturday 5th March 2022. Read on to find out how to watch a Burnley vs Chelsea live stream, wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

US: Burnley vs Chelsea live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Burnley vs Chelsea live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable-cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has a 3-day free trial offer and there's a free trial of FuboTV too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Burnley vs Chelsea live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Burnley vs Chelsea live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Burnley vs Chelsea, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling or FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Burnley vs Chelsea live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Canada: Burnley vs Chelsea live stream

The Burnley vs Chelsea live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Burnley vs Chelsea – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada: Watch Burnley vs Chelsea

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. It's $20 (CAD) a month. Cancel anytime.

Australia: Burnley vs Chelsea live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Burnley vs Chelsea – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Optus app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for March 2022

Saturday 5th March 2022

Leicester v Leeds

Aston Villa v Southampton

Burnley v Chelsea

Newcastle v Brighton

Norwich v Brentford

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v West Ham

Sunday 6th March 2022

Watford v Arsenal

Man City v Man Utd

Monday 7 March

Spurs v Everton

Thursday 10th March 2022

Southampton v Newcastle

Wolves v Watford

Leeds v Aston Villa

Saturday 12th March 2022

Brighton v Liverpool

Brentford v Burnley

Man Utd v Spurs

Sunday 13th March 2022

Everton v Wolves

Leeds v Norwich

Southampton v Watford

Chelsea v Newcastle

West Ham v Aston Villa

Arsenal v Leicester

Monday 14th March 2022

Crystal Palace v Man City

Wednesday 16th March 2022

Brighton v Spurs

Arsenal v Liverpool

Thursday 17th March 2022

Everton v Newcastle

Friday 18th March 2022

Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 19th March 2022

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Leicester v Brentford

Man City v Brighton

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Norwich v Chelsea

Watford v Everton

Burnley v Southampton

Sunday 20th March 2022

Spurs v West Ham

Liverpool v Man Utd