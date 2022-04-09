Brentford vs West Ham live stream and how to watch Premier League online

Brentford stunned the Premier League by tonking Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge last weekend, so Champions League-chasing West Ham will be wary of getting stung by the Bees when they make the trip across London on Sunday. Make sure you know how to watch a Brentford vs West Ham live stream from anywhere in the world.

West Ham's win over Frank Lampard's struggling Everton last Sunday means they still have an outside chance of making the top four, but David Moyes' men can't afford any slip-ups if they're to stay in touch with the teams above them. The Hammers' Europa League tie against Lyon on Thursday night means they'll have had much less time to prepare than their hosts. Will that impact their performance here?



After a run of eight league games without a victory, Brentford have now won three of the last four, scoring nine goals in the process. Admittedly two of those were against teams in the bottom three, but the Bees' result against Chelsea shows they can compete with anyone on their day. A second season of Premier League football looks almost guaranteed, particularly if they can secure all three points against the Hammers.



The match kicks off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 10th April at Brentford Community Stadium. Follow our guide on how to watch a Brentford vs West Ham live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Brentford vs West Ham on Peacock TV (opens in new tab) and its Premier service which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV (opens in new tab) is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app (opens in new tab) is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

(opens in new tab) Brentford vs West Ham Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon (opens in new tab)

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch a Brentford vs West Ham live stream from anywhere using a VPN

US streaming service Peacock TV will show the game. Peacock subscribers currently away from America will find themselves unable to access the game, however.

They will need to use a VPN to watch Brentford vs West Ham from abroad on Peacock TV (opens in new tab). A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Brentford vs West Ham, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Brentford vs West Ham live stream.

UK: watch a Brentford vs West Ham live stream

Sadly, Brentford vs West Ham will not be televised in the UK.

Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada (opens in new tab), Optus Sports and Peacock TV (opens in new tab).

Canada: Brentford vs West Ham live stream

The Brentford vs West Ham live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada (opens in new tab). You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Leeds vs Norwich – live on the DAZN (opens in new tab) website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

(opens in new tab) DAZN Canada Watch Brentford vs West Ham (opens in new tab)

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Australia: Brentford vs West Ham live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Brentford vs West Ham – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for April

All times are 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated

Saturday 9th April

Everton vs Manchester United 12:30

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Southampton vs Chelsea

Watford vs Leeds United

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur 17:30

Sunday 10th April

Brentford vs West Ham United 14:00

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace 14:00

Norwich City vs Burnley 14:00

Manchester City vs Liverpool 16:30

Saturday 16th April

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion 12:30

Manchester United vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Arsenal

Watford vs Brentford

Sunday 17th April

Newcastle United vs Leicester City 14:15

West Ham United vs Burnley 14:15

Tuesday 19th April

Liverpool vs Manchester United 20:00

Wednesday 20th April

Chelsea vs Arsenal 19:45

Everton vs Leicester City 19:45

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace 19:45

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion 20:00

Thursday 21st April

Burnley vs Southampton 19:45

Saturday 23rd April

Arsenal vs Manchester United 12:30

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

Leicester City vs Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Watford

Norwich City vs Newcastle United

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur 17:30

Sunday 24th April

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton 14:00

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00

Chelsea vs West Ham United 14:00

Liverpool vs Everton 16:30

Saturday 30th April

Newcastle United vs Liverpool 12:30

Aston Villa vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

Watford vs Burnley

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United vs Manchester City 17:30