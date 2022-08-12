Brentford vs Man United live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

After a disastrous opening weekend showing, Manchester United travel to Brentford on Saturday, hoping for their first Premier League points under Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils ushered in the new era of the Dutchman at the helm last weekend with an abject 0-2 defeat at the hands of Brighton at Old Trafford.

Make sure you know how to watch a Brentford vs Man United live stream wherever you are.

Last Sunday's result has only added to the discord surrounding the United fanbase which has become mutinous amid an increasingly calamitous showing in summer transfer window.

With long-term target Frenkie de Jong now looking more likely to join Chelsea, Ten Haag will be desperate for a win in London this weekend to reassure supporters his bid to restore United to their former glory remains on track.

Brentford kicked off the new campaign with a battling draw at Leicester after a spirited second-half comeback saw them snatch a point at the King Power Stadium.

A neat finish from last season's leading scorer Ivan Toney and a screamer from Josh Dasilva showed the Bees have plenty of attacking threat, but boss Thomas Frank won't want a repeat here of the disjointed defensive display that left them with a mountain to climb last Saturday.

The match kicks off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 13th August, 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch a Brentford vs Man United live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Brentford vs Man United live stream on Peacock TV

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Brentford vs Manchester United live stream on Peacock TV (opens in new tab) and its Premium service, which shows multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV (opens in new tab) is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app (opens in new tab) is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

(opens in new tab) Brentford vs Man United Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon (opens in new tab)

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch every Premier League match in the US

Premier League football fans in the US also watch a Brentford vs Man United live stream on NBC which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV – and combining either with Peacock will get you every game of the season.

Sling currently has an offer where you can bag 50% off your first month (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, you can watch a Brentford vs Man United free live stream with the 7-day free trial of FuboTV (opens in new tab). There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Brentford vs Man United on Sling TV: 50% off your first month (opens in new tab)

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Blue package, including Brentford vs Man United on NBC, with this offer. Get the first month of Sling Blue for $17.50 (50% off). It's then $35 each month after but there's no contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch a Brentford vs Man United live stream from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Brentford vs Man United live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Watch a Brentford vs Man United live stream with a VPN

Using a VPN for Brentford vs Man United on Peacock TV is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Brentford vs Man United, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Sling TV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Brentford vs Man United live stream.

UK: Watch Brentford vs Man United in 4K HDR

Brentford vs Man United will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Brentford vs Man United live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month (opens in new tab).

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: Brentford vs Man United live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 season, including the Brentford vs Man United game. Optus have upped their subscription fees since last season, with the service now costing $24.99 per month or $199 for an annual pass.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Brentford vs Man United live stream

The Brentford vs Man United live stream option for footy fans based in Canada is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which has taken over broadcast rights from DAZN for the 22/23 season. You can use FuboTV to watch all 380 Premier League games live this season – including Brentford vs Man United – live on the FuboTV website (opens in new tab) or app as well as via compatible smart TVs and set top boxes.

A subscription to FuboTV (opens in new tab) costs CA$19.99 per month, CA$49.99 for three months or $179.99 for a full year.

(opens in new tab) FuboTV Canada: Watch Brentford vs Man United (opens in new tab)

FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A, Coppa Italia, French Ligue 1, the Canadian Premier League and more. It's CA$19.99 per month.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the course of the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, along with exclusive rights to the 5.30pm Saturday match slot and the 2pm and 4.30pm kick-offs on Sunday.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm (second pick) and 7.45pm on Saturdays. It also has exclusive rights for all Premier League matches on Friday and Monday evenings, plus all midweek matches rescheduled from weekends.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available on-demand as soon as the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2022/23 Premier League fixtures for August

All times BST:

Saturday 13 August

Aston Villa v Everton: 12:30pm

Arsenal v Leicester: 3pm

Brighton v Newcastle: 3pm

Man City v AFC Bournemouth: 3pm

Southampton v Leeds: 3pm

Wolves v Fulham: 3pm

Brentford v Man Utd: 5:30pm

Sunday 14 August

Nottingham Forest v West Ham: 2pm

Chelsea v Spurs: 4:30pm

Monday 15 August

Liverpool v Crystal Palace: 8pm

Saturday 20 August

Spurs v Wolves: 12:30pm

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa: 3pm

Everton v Nottingham Forest: 3pm

Fulham v Brentford: 3pm

Leicester v Southampton: 3pm

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal: 5:30pm

Sunday 21st August

Leeds v Chelsea: 2pm

West Ham v Brighton: 2pm

Newcastle v Man City: 4:30pm

Monday 22nd August

Man Utd v Liverpool: 8pm

Saturday 27 August

Arsenal v Fulham

Aston Villa v West Ham

Brentford v Everton

Brighton v Leeds

Chelsea v Leicester

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest v Spurs

Southampton v Man Utd

Wolves v Newcastle

Tuesday 30 August

19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

19:45 Arsenal v Aston Villa

19:45 Fulham v Brighton

19:45 Leeds v Everton

19:45 Leicester v Man Utd

19:45 West Ham v Spurs

20:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford

Wednesday 31 August

19:45 Southampton v Chelsea

20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle

20:00 Man City v Nottingham Forest