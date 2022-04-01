Barcelona vs Sevilla live stream: how to watch La Liga online

There's arguably no more in-form team in Europe right now than Barcelona. Third in La Liga, Los Cules welcome second-place Sevilla to the Camp Nou on Sunday evening knowing victory will put the the Catalans above los Rojiblancos in the table. Ninth when Ronald Koeman was sacked in late-October, Barça are a club reborn under former midfielder Xavi, but won't have things all their own way against a Sevilla side who are Spain's toughest side to beat under Julen Lopetegui. Make sure you know how to watch a Barcelona vs Sevilla live stream from anywhere in the world.

Those in the UK can tune into La Liga TV for coverage of Barcelona vs Sevilla but Australians can watch a Barcelona vs Sevilla live stream with a Kayo Sports free trial. Just make sure to use a VPN for access if you're an Australian abroad.

Barcelona vs Sevilla live stream Date: Sunday 3rd April, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona Free trial: Kayo Sport (AUS) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN+ UK stream: Premier Sports (from £7.99)

Unbeaten in La Liga since the beginning of December, Barcelona are flying. Yet their resurrection under Xavi is less about winning games than the way in which los Cules are playing. They've scored four goals in five of their last seven La Liga outings, including the 4-0 shellacking of Real Madrid last time out, and are starting to resemble the great side of which Xavi formed a crucial part under Pep Guardiola between 2008 and 2013. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has seven in his last five Liga games, while Pedri and Gavi are possession-hungry midfielders in the image of their manager. Confidence is back in the Catalan capital.

No Liga team has lost fewer games than Sevilla this term. Only Granada and league leaders Real Madrid have tasted victory against los Nervionenses in 2021/22. Though the Andalusian side draw too many games, former Spain boss Lopetegui has settled on a rigid formula which relies heavily on the platform set by highly rated centre-back Jules Kounde and defensive midfielder Thomas Delaney. Manchester United loanee Anthony Martial and ex-Porto forward Tecatito have added directness to the forward line. Wolves flop Rafa Mir is top scorer with 11 in all competitions. Newcastle target Diego Carlos is still injured.

Make sure you know how to watch a Barcelona vs Sevilla live stream from anywhere. The match kicks off at 8pm BST at the Camp Nou on Sunday 3rd April 2022.

How to watch Barcelona vs Sevilla for free

Those in Australia can tune into the Barcelona vs Sevilla live stream on Fox Sports for free with the Kayo Sports 14-day free trial. A Kayo subscription costs just AU$25 per month for access on two devices. New users get a 14-day free trial. Cancel at any time.

Going to be away at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch Kayo from abroad as if you were back at home in Australia.

Barcelona vs Sevilla Kayo Sports free 14-day trial

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports – including the Barcelona vs Sevilla game. You can choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel at any time. There's no lock-in contract to worry about.

Watch Barcelona vs Sevilla from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Barcelona vs Sevilla rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

We recommend paid-for VPN services, such as ExpressVPN because they are entirely safe, come with 24/7 customer support and can be used to watch sport and other entertainment from any part of the world on almost any device. Try it out with the link below and get three months free.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Barcelona vs Sevilla, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to access Kayo Sport.

3. Then head over to Kayo on your browser or device and enjoy a Barcelona vs Sevilla stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Barcelona vs Sevilla live stream

(Image credit: Premier Sports)

The weekend clash between Barcelona vs Sevilla will be shown live on La Liga TV, which is available as a standalone service via Premier Sports.

The company offers a handy streaming option. The cheapest plan costs £7.99 a month and gets you access to La Liga TV. Splash out £9.99 a month and you get all four channels: La Liga TV, Premier Sports 1 & 2 and Box Nation. Either way, it sounds like a bargain.

La Liga games can also be found on Virgin Media on the recently announced LaLigaTV channel in HD on channel 554. It's available to all Premier Sports customers but any Virgin Media subscriber can sign up for £9.99 per month through their on-screen service. Use Home > Apps & Games > All Apps > TV Channel Upgrades on the remote. Home also to Italy's Coppa Italia, Premier Sports is available to Sky TV customers for £11.99 per month, or a £99 annual charge.

US: Barcelona vs Sevilla live stream

ESPN is the La Liga rights holder in the US. You can catch Barcelona vs Sevilla on ESPN+ which can be viewed through the EPSN+ app on all good smart platforms.

Subscription to ESPN+ costs just $5.99 per month or $13.99 per month as part of a triple threat with Disney+ and Hulu which represents an excellent deal for a tonne of sports and entertainment content.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch ESPN+ from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

La Liga 2021/22 April fixtures

All kick-off times are in BST

Saturday 2nd April

Getafe vs Mallorca 13:00

Levante vs Villarreal 15:15

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid 17:30

Atletico Madrid vs Alaves 20:00

Sunday 3rd April

Athletic Bilbao vs Elche 13:00

Real Betis vs Osasuna 15:15

Granada vs Rayo Vallecano 17:30

Valencia vs Cadiz 17:30

Barcelona vs Sevilla 20:00

Monday 4th April

Real Sociedad vs Espanyol 20:00

Friday 8th April

Sevilla vs Granada 20:00

Saturday 9th April

Cadiz vs Real Betis 13:00

Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid 15:15

Villarreal vs Athletic Bilbao 17:30

Real Madrid vs Getafe 20:00

Sunday 10th April

Osasuna vs Alaves 13:00

Espanyol vs Celta Vigo 15:15

Elche vs Real Sociedad 17:30

Levante vs Barcelona 20:00

Monday 11th April

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia 20:00

Friday 15th April

Real Sociedad vs Real Betis 20:00

Saturday 16th April

Elche vs Mallorca 13:00

Alaves vs Rayo Vallecano 15:15

Valencia vs Osasuna 17:30

Getafe vs Villarreal 20:00

Sunday 17th April

Granada vs Levante 13:00

Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol 15:15

Athletic Bilbao vs Celta Vigo 17:30

Sevilla vs Real Madrid 20:00

Monday 18th April

Barcelona vs Cadiz 20:00

Tuesday 19th April

Mallorca vs Alaves 18:00

Real Betis vs Elche 20:00

Villarreal vs Valencia 20:30

Wendesday 20th April

Atletico Madrid vs Granada 18:00

Celta Vigo vs Getafe 19:00

Osasuna vs Real Madrid 20:30

Thursday 21st April

Espanyol vs Rayo Vallecano 18:00

Levante vs Sevilla 18:00

Cadiz vs Athletic Bilbao 19:00

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona 20:30

Sunday 24th April

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano 20:00