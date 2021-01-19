Australian Open live stream: how to watch the 2021 tennis in HD

The 2021 Australian Open – the first Grand Slam of the year – is almost upon us. Novak Djokovic will defend his title in Melbourne but Andy Murray's hopes have been damaged after the former world number one tested positive for covid-19. Want to see every game, set and match? Here's how to watch an Australian Open live stream in 2021, wherever you are in the world.

Australian Open live stream Dates: 8th-21st February Free live stream: 9Now Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK stream: Eurosport Player £6.99/month (no contract) UK subscription: BT Sport/Virgin Media/Sky Sports US stream: Tennis Channel Plus $99.99/year

The bad news is that the first Grand Slam of the year has been delayed due to covid-19. The 109th Australian Open was originally set to run between 18th - 31st January 2021 but will now get underway on 8th February at Melbourne Park. The event runs for a fortnight and closes with the men's singles final on Sunday 21st February. It's available in HD on 9Now, the Eurosport Player, Eurosport 1 HD and 2 HD and on the Tennis Channel Plus.

The good news is that shunting the tournament back has allowed most top seeds to play. Roger Federer has withdrawn but Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and the in-form Daniil Medvedev will be in action, alongside world number one Ashleigh Barty, defending Aussie Open champion Sofia Kenin and French Open 2020 winner Iga Swiatek.

Some 70 players are currently confined to their hotel rooms after a passenger on their plane to Melbourne tested positive for covid-19. The likes of Yulia Putintseva are happily training in their rooms but Nick Kyrgios has branded Novak Djokovic a “tool” on Twitter after the Serbian No.1 asked Australian Open organisers for "better food" and "private houses with tennis courts".

Covid restrictions or not, the Australian Open 2021 could top last year's thriller which saw Djokovic beat Dominic Thiem in the men's final and Sofia Kenin rally from a set down to beat Garbine Muguruza.

TV remotes at the ready, then. Here's how you can watch a 2021 Australian Open live stream from anywhere in the world.

Premier League live stream: how to watch English football online

2021 Australian Open free live stream

(Image credit: Pixbay)

The Australian Open tennis is part of Australia's crown jewels of sport and will be televised live for free. You'll find all the action available on Channel 9 as well as on the 9Now live streaming service which is available through the web or as an app on mobiles, tablets and other devices.

Of course, this is only accessible to viewers in Australia. If you're an Australian who happens to be out of the country during the tennis, then you'll need to use a VPN to access the Australian Open live stream without being blocked.

You can sign-up to a VPN risk free with a 30-day money-back guarantee. So, if you can't get it to work for any reason, then you can simply cancel and won't be out of pocket. Take a look below and we'll show you how that's done.

Watch the Australian Open 2021 from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Australian Open rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

Paid-for VPN services, such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN, are entirely safe, come with 24/7 customer support and can be used to watch sport and other entertainment from any part of the world on almost any device you'd care to use. Try it out with the link below and get three months free.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it today for the tennis.

How to watch the Australian Open 2021 in UK & Europe

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Bluetyphoon27 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=90587463)

Eurosport holds the rights to air the Australian Open 2021 in the UK and across Europe. All matches from Melbourne Park will be broadcast live across Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD throughout the tournament, offering daily coverage from the first rounds to the final.

Anyone can access Eurosport through the Eurosport Player. The streaming service costs £6.99 a month (£4.99 a month if you pay annually) and includes unlimited access to Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, motorsports, snooker, basketball and more.

Better still, you can access a FREE 7-day trial of Eurosport Player on smart TVs and any other device which supports the Amazon Prime Video app.

The Prime Video app is available on most smart TV platforms, games consoles, Fire TV devices, Apple TV, iOS, Android and more, so you can enjoy the tennis in HD on almost any device.

Eurosport Player free 7-day trial on Amazon Prime Video

Enjoy a whole week of tennis from Down Under for free by signing up to Eurosport on Amazon Prime. If you like what you see, then it's just £6.99 per month thereafter with no contract hassles.

Eurosport 1 and 2 are also accessible for free on most paid-for TV platforms in the UK. For Sky customers, Eurosport 1 and 2 are included with the basic Sky Entertainment package. Just head over to channel 410 and 411. You can also watch the Australian Open tennis streams on the Sky Go app. Sky HD subscribers should head to channels 864 and 865 for Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD.

BT TV customers can also tune into Eurosport 1 and 2 and Eurosport 1 HD and 2HD on channels 412, 413, 435 and 436, respectively, if they have the Entertainment TV bundle or better. Those on the Classic BT TV package can add Eurosport here. Again, customers will be able to access the live stream of the tennis on the BT TV and BT Sports apps.

Channels 521, 522, 523 and 524 are the numbers to remember for Virgin Media customers. They can access Eurosport 1 and 2 in HD or SD on the V6 set-top box if they're signed up to the Bigger, Bigger + Movies and Ultimate Oomph bundles. Head to Virgin Media should you need to upgrade.

Bundesliga live stream: watch Bayern and Dortmund in 4K

How to watch the Australian Open 2021 in the USA

The Australian Open 2021 US TV rights are split between ESPN and the Tennis Channel. If your satellite or cable package package already includes one of these, then you're in. If not, then you'll need to contact your provider and upgrade.

Tennis Channel Plus $99.99 per year

Catch the Australian Open 2021 and stream over 4500 live and on-demand matches from over 100 ATP & WTA events, including coverage from Roland Garros too. Not cheap but, if you're a tennis nut, then this is the way to go.



No need to worry if neither of these are available on your TV platform of choice or if the upgrade subscription is extortionate. You can watch a live stream of the Australian Open 2021 direct through the Tennis Channel Plus player on all good smart platforms including iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.

Australian Open 2021 schedule

(Image credit: AO)

Weather (and covid restrictions) permitting, the schedule is as follows:

8th February 2021 – Men’s and women’s singles first round

9th February 2021 – Men’s and women’s singles first round

10th February 2021 – Men’s and women’s singles second round

11th February 2021 – Men’s and women’s singles second round

12th February 2021 – Men’s and women’s singles third round

13th February 2021 – Men’s and women’s singles third round

14th February 2021 – Men’s and women’s singles fourth round

15th February 2021 – Men’s and women’s singles fourth round

16th February 2021 – Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals

17th February 2021 – Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals

18th February 2021 – Women’s semi-finals and first men’s semi-final

19th February 2021 – Second men’s semi-final

20th February 2021 – Women’s final

21st February 2021 – Men’s final