Australia vs Peru live stream and how to watch the 2022 World Cup playoff for free online and on TV

Australia take on Peru today in a winner-takes-all intercontinental playoff for 2022 World Cup qualification, a one-off match that will decide everything. Los Incas are forward-thinking and so much more than the sum of their parts, but the Socceroos have the physicality and set-piece nouse to upset the odds. The stakes are sky high, so make sure you know how to watch an Australia vs Peru live stream for free wherever you are in the world.

That Peru reached the playoffs at the expense of both Colombia and Chile shows how fiercely competitive South American qualifying was, and one criticism that can't be levelled at Ricardo Gareca's side is a lack of bravery. They're always playing on the front foot, inventive and cheeky on the ball and hard-working off it, and while they don't always score many, every single player on the team does their bit. Christian Cueva was their top scorer in qualifying, while talismanic striker Gianluca Lapadula is always a handful, and he's bang in form too.

Graham Arnold doesn't have the personnel to dictate the game, but it's obvious what this group's strengths are. With their aerial prowess, corners and free-kicks will be pivotal for Australia, who kicked off their qualifying campaign in September 2019 and had to beat the UAE to get to this stage. Ajdin Hrustic stepped up to the plate in Tom Rogic's absence, but Arnold would have been especially delighted by the interplay between Martin Boyle and Jackson Irvine, especially as Peru can look vulnerable from out wide.

Who will join France, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D? Kick-off in this pivotal 2022 World Cup playoff is today, Monday 13th June, at 7pm (BST) and 2pm (ET). Read on to find out how to watch an Australia vs Peru free live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Australia vs Peru live stream for free

If you're in Australia, 10Play (opens in new tab) is providing coverage of this crucial World Cup playoff. 10Play is completely free to watch, but be sure to set an alarm because Australia vs Peru is set to kick-off at 4am AEST in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Football fans in the UK can watch an Australia vs Peru live stream for free too, courtesy of BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). It's a 7pm BST kick-off on Monday evening for UK-based viewers.

Away from home?

Watch an Australia vs Peru free live stream from abroad using a VPN. (opens in new tab)

Watch an Australia vs Peru live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Australia vs Peru live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The services will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing won't be aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth will be entirely encrypted.

How to use a VPN for Australia vs Peru

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the World Cup playoff, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to access 10Play.

3. Then head over to 10Play (opens in new tab) or BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Australia vs Peru live stream.

Watch an Australia vs Peru live stream in the USA

Soccer fans in the US can watch an Australia vs Peru live stream on Fox Sports 1, which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling (opens in new tab), FuboTV (opens in new tab) and Hulu Live.

FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial of its service. It's $69.99 per month thereafter. Sling is cheaper at $35 per month. There's no free trial but you can get $10 off your first month. There are no contracts with either service. You can cancel at any time.

Of course, Sling (opens in new tab), FuboTV (opens in new tab) and Hulu Live are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Blue package, including Australia vs Peru on Fox Sports 1, with this offer.