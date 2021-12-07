Australia vs England live stream: how to watch The Ashes 1st Test for free

England will be hoping to make a winning start when they meet Australia in the 1st Test of The Ashes 2021/22 at The Gabba. The series opener gets underway at 12am GMT tonight (11am AEDT on Wednesday). Aussie viewers can watch The Ashes free on 7plus. Australia vs England is more than just a game, so make sure you know how to watch an Australia vs England live stream for free with a VPN wherever you are.

Australia vs England live stream 2021/22 Date: Wednesday 8th Dec 2021 Time: 12am GMT / 7pm ET / 11am AEDT / 5.30am IST Location: The Gabba, Brisbane, Australia FREE stream: 7plus (Australia) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: Willow | Sling UK stream: BT Sport India stream: Sony Six

Heavy thunderstorms are forecast to hit Brisbane on Wednesday and Thursday due to the re-emergence of an atmospheric phenomenon known as 'La Niña'. Could the cooler, wetter weather help England to victory in the 1st Test?

"For an Englishman, it looks good," said fast bowler Mark Wood. "We’re used to green wickets at home, with the weather. It’s a bit of a shock coming here, but it’s expected with so much rain."

This week's 1st Test will also see the return of Ben Stokes, who made an unbeaten 42 from 56 balls in England's final Ashes warm-up in Brisbane. But it's bad news for James Anderson; the 39-year-old seamer has picked up a minor calf injury and will miss the 1st Test against Australia.

Writing on Instagram, Anderson said: "Gutted to be missing the first Test but it's a long series with a lot of cricket to be played." 23-year-old batsman Ollie Pope, who has averaged over 32.16 across his first 20 England caps, is preferred to Jonny Bairstow. Spinner Jack Leach also makes the cut.

Favourites Australia haven't lost to England in Brisbane since 1986. "I look around our team and we've got a pretty special side," said captain Pat Cummins. "We've got some of the greats of all time of Australian cricket in our changing room and when you get most of them clicking we're going to be a pretty tough team to beat."

Can England get off to a flyer in the 1st Test? Aussie fans can watch The Ashes 2021/22 free on 7plus. Read on below to find out how you can watch an Australia vs England live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Australia vs England free live stream

Channel 7 has the rights to air The Ashes 2021/22, which means Aussie fans can stream the 1st Test live on 7plus. Simply sign up with an email address and a ZIP code to watch for free!

Going to be outside Oz during Australia vs England? Simply use a VPN to access 7plus from overseas, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

Watch Australia vs England live stream from overseas using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Australia vs England rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN for The Ashes - risk-free for 30 days Try ExpressVPN for The Ashes - risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Australia vs England, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 7plus.

3. Then head over to 7plus on your browser or device and enjoy the free Australia vs England live stream.

Australia vs England live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the rights to broadcast The Ashes 2021/22, so you can see every ball, from the 1st Test to the 5th.

Not a subscriber? The BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month and gets you instant streaming access to all of BT's sports channels, so you can watch the cricket, Premier League soccer, UFC, rugby and more. You don't have to be a BT broadband customer either.

BT Sport Monthly Pass Watch The Ashes for only £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass Watch The Ashes for only £25

This deal gets you full access to all the BT Sport channels for one month, for one fee. It lets anyone in the UK enjoy The Ashes, plus the English Premier League, Champions League and more through the BT Sport website or mobile app. No contract, no fuss.



Watch Australia vs England live stream in USA

Willow TV has the rights to air The Ashes 2021/22 in the States, but there's plenty of options for those who want to see Australia vs England without cable.

You can stream Willow TV via Sling, the popular cable replacement service. It costs just $5 to add Willow TV to your Sling subscription for the first month ($10 a month after).

Don't have Sling? New users get their first month for only $10...

Sling TV 1 month of The Ashes cricket for only $15 Sling TV 1 month of The Ashes cricket for only $15

Catch all the action Sling TV and enjoy your first month for only $10 with this initial offer ($35 a month thereafter). Willow TV is an add-on but you can get the first month for only $5 ($10 a month thereafter). Cancel at any time.

Australia vs England live stream in India

Sony Six is the place to find live coverage of The Ashes 2021/22 in India. You can watch Australia vs England on Sony Six (with English commentary) or catch the action on the Sony LIV app/website.

It's cheap as chips, too. Premium subscription costs from Rs999 a year, which is around £10/$14/AU$19. That includes access to the TV channels, the mobile app and the web player.

Sony Six LIV only available within India but you can access your account from anywhere using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Ashes 2021/22 fixture schedule

1st Test: 8th - 12th December 2021

The Gabba, Brisbane 一 11am AEDT / 12am GMT

2nd Test: 16th - 20th December 2021

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 一 3pm AEDT / 4am GMT

3rd Test: 26th - 30th December 2021

MCG, Melbourne 一 10.30am AEDT / 11.30pm GMT

4th Test: 5th - 9th January 2022

SCG, Sydney 一 10.30am AEDT / 11.30pm GMT

5th Test: Jan 14th - 18th January 2022

Stadium TBC 一 1.30pm AEDT / 2.30am GMT

Australia 2021/22 Ashes squad

Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey. Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Steve Smith, David Warner

England 2021/22 Ashes squad

Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood