Apple AirPods Max stock checker: where to buy Apple's over-ear headphones

Apple's AirPods Max are the latest in Apple's AirPods family of wireless headphones. But they mark quite a departure from previous models in the line-up – unlike the AirPods and AirPods Pro, they're over-ear headphones rather than earbuds. That means a bulkier design with a fuller sound.

It also means a higher price tag. At £549 ($549, AU$899), the AirPods Max are much more expensive than even high-end rivals such as the Sony WH-1000XM4 and Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. But in our opinion, they're worth every penny, boasting sound quality usually only seen in proper hi-fi-grade headphones.

Unsurprisingly, they're highly sought after, which means some stock shortages are inevitable. On this page, we'll show you where to find yourself a pair so you don't miss out on the audio fun.

Where to buy Apple AirPods Max in the UK

Supplies are currently a little thin on the ground in the UK, with Currys PC World the only retailer with stock at time of writing.

Apple: deliveries start 4-11th March

Currys PC World: in stock

O2: out of stock

John Lewis: out of stock

Richer Sounds: out of stock, but available to pre-order

Amazon: "temporarily out of stock" – pre-order now and get an emailed delivery date

AO: out of stock, sign up for stock alerts

Where to buy Apple AirPods Max in the US

The situation is similar if you're buying in the US.

Apple: ship in 4-5 weeks

Amazon: available to pre-order, stock arriving 6th March (depending on colour)

Best Buy: pre-order now, should ship by 9th February (for silver finish, others in March)

Target: only available to pick up from store, not for shipping

Newegg: in stock, "most customers receive within 3-9 days"

Where to buy Apple AirPods Max in Australia

If you're shopping for a pair in Australia, again, you might be in for a wait...

Apple: ship in 4-5 weeks

JB Hi-Fi: currently in stock

Harvey Norman: out of stock, but "coming soon"

Studio Proper: out of stock, but available to pre-order

Apple AirPods Max: price

The AirPods Max don't come cheap. But typically Apple, when it launches a pair of over-ear headphones, it doesn't hold back, delivering blisteringly good sound quality in a premium package with no design stones left unturned. So maybe we should have expected the sky-high price.

Still, the £549 ($549, AU$899) asking price took everyone by surprise. That's quite a bit more than established rivals such as Sony and Bose charge, both of which have decades of experience making this type of headphones.

Because the AirPods Max are still so new, and because they're made by Apple, deals are especially rare. Nevertheless, we've rounded up the best prices in the table below. It's updated every 15 minutes, so keep checking back, and if there is a good deal to be had, rest assured you'll know about it.

