AC Milan vs Inter live stream: how to watch the Coppa Italia semi-final online

AC Milan recorded a conclusive 4-0 victory over Lazio to reach the last four of this season's Coppa Italia but have only won one of their three games since, with a 1-1 draw with Udinese coming just days ago. Rafael Leão gave the Rossoneri the lead but an Iyenoma Udogie equaliser denied Stefano Pioli's side all three points.



Inter beat Roma 2-0 to set up this derby semi-final but wasted a chance to usurp their rivals at the top of the Serie A table when they drew 0-0 with Genoa on Friday. That Coppa Italia victory is the Nerazzurri's only win since losing to AC Milan in the league at the start of February, so Edin Dzeko and co will be looking for revenge in this first leg.



Kick-off is at 20.00 GMT (15.00 ET) on Tuesday 1st March, at the legendary San Siro. Italian viewers can watch on Canale 5 for FREE, UK viewers can watch on Premier Sports, while US viewers can catch the action on Paramount+. Read on for all the details of the Coppa Italia semi-final and how to watch a AC Milan vs Inter live stream wherever you are in the world.

Italian TV network Canale 5 has the rights to air the AC Milan vs Inter live stream on its national TV channel and on its website – and it's totally free for Italians to watch.

It's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as an Italian national using a VPN (more details below).

If you're outside of Italy, you won't be able to watch AC Milan vs Inter on Canale 5 without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Coppa Italia, you may wish to choose 'Italy' to access Canale 5.

3. Then head over to Canale 5 on your browser or device and enjoy an AC Milan vs Inter free live stream.

The clash between AC Milan vs Inter will be shown live on Premier Sports.

The company offers a handy streaming option for £12.99 a month, which includes Premier Sports 1 and 2, La Liga TV and Box Nation.

Premier Sports is also available to Sky TV and Virgin Media customers for £12.99 per month, or via Amazon Prime Video for £14.99 a month.

US network Paramount+ has the rights to show the Coppa Italia semi-final – AC Milan vs Inter – in the US.

You can sign up to Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial. Plans start from $4.99 thereafter but you can cancel at any time with no worry about long contracts.

It's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as a US national using a VPN (more details below).

DAZN is the new home of football in Brazil, Germany, Italy, Japan, Austria, Spain, Switzerland and other regions around the world and is well worth signing up to for all the Coppa Italia action as well as a host of other events.

Prices vary but are generally very favourable. DAZN usually offers a free 7-day trial, depending on your location. You can try it out for watching the Coppa Italia Final and then decide to cancel or continue your subscription. It could be a bargain option for those seeking a Napoli vs Fiorentina live stream.

AC Milan vs Inter on DAZN

DAZN has the rights to the Coppa Italia, FA Cup. Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, fightsports, and much more, live and on demand in Austria, Brazil, Germany, Spain and Japan. Try free and cancel at anytime.