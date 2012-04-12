The Sony NC200Ds’ noise-cancelling does a good job of smoothing out the world’s background noise.
However, this effect is also apparent in the sound coming out of their drivers; with the tech turned on, everything sounds a bit too gentle and muffled.
The riffs and basslines in Green Day’s Hitchin’ A Ride overwhelm the vocals and some detail and attack get lost in the confusion.
The sound quality is marginally better when the Sonys are used passively. The midrange has space to breathe, and treble sounds more natural, with better separation and detail.
These cans are a good fit, but their on-ear design could make your ears quite hot over long periods.
Not a bad effort, then, but there are better options out there for the money.
Follow whathifi on Twitter
Join whathifi on Facebook
Sony MDR-NC200D review
The Sony MDR-NC200D sound better with their noise-cancelling turned off, not good if you are on a noisy plane Tested at £199
Our Verdict
Good noise-cancelling, but so-so sound
For
- Good noise-cancelling, snug fit
Against
- Slightly muffled and smooth sound compromises detail and bite
The Sony NC200Ds’ noise-cancelling does a good job of smoothing out the world’s background noise.
Specifications
View All
General Information
|Manufacturer Website Address
|http://www.sony.co.uk
|Brand Name
|Sony
|Product Type
|Headphone
|Manufacturer
|Sony Corporation
|Manufacturer Part Number
|MDRNC200D.CE7
|Product Name
|Sony MDR-NC200D
|Product Model
|MDR-NC200D
Technical Information
|Sound Mode
|Stereo
|Minimum Frequency Response
|8 Hz
|Connector Plating
|Gold Plated
|Connectivity Technology
|Wireless
|Impedance
|68 Ohm
|Cable Length
|1.50 m
|Maximum Frequency Response
|23 kHz
|Noise Canceling
|Yes
Earpiece
|Earpiece Design
|Over-the-head
|Earpiece Type
|Binaural
|Driver Size
|40 mm
Physical Characteristics
|Form Factor
|Ear-cup
|Weight Approximate
|180 g
Interfaces-Ports
|Host Interface
|Mini-phone
Warranty
|Limited Warranty
|1 Year