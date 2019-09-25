Hands on: Amazon Echo Studio review

Amazon partially delivers in its attempt to get serious about sound, but the Echo Studio isn't quite the finished article.

The Amazon Echo Studio promises not only to be the best-sounding Echo speaker yet but a smart speaker truly fit for audiophiles. Bold claims for a product that costs just £190.

Not just boasting upgraded internals fit for CD-quality and hi-res audio, which are both now available from Amazon Music HD, the latest incarnation of the company's music streaming service, it also promises to deliver 3D audio via tracks encoded in Sony's 360 Reality Audio and Dolby Atmos.

So can the Echo Studio make Amazon's smart speakers a realistic proposition for those of us who value good sound, and give Sonos, Audio Pro and Apple a run for their money? Read on to find out.

Design and features

The Echo Studio continues the same design language of previous Echo speakers, being cylindrical in shape and covered with a fabric mesh. That said, it’s considerably larger than any previous Echo, and manages to dwarf the Sonos One and Apple Home Pod. Its beefed-up appearance helps to pack in 330 watts of power via two, two-inch mid-range speakers positioned left and right, a one-inch forward-firing centre tweeter and a 2in upward-firing midrange speaker. Bass is taken care of by a downward-firing 5.25in bass driver.

There are volume buttons on the top, along with a mic mute and Alexa-wake button. And yes, the blue ring of light remains so you know when Alexa listening.

Amazon Echo Studio tech specs Finishes 1 (Charcoal) Wi-fi 2.4GHz and 5GHz Bluetooth Yes Inputs 3.5mm/mini optical digital Dimensions (hwd) 21 x 18 x 18cm Weight 3.5kg

The position of the drivers allows the Echo Studio to utilise a new feature of the Amazon Music HD service: a growing library - "hundreds" - of songs mixed in Dolby Atmos. The next-gen object-based audio system has already made its way from movie theatres to home cinemas and now it's coming to music, too.

Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group are offering tracks in the Dolby Atmos Music format, while Sony's 360 Reality Audio is also supported.

How does it work? The mics on the Echo Studio are constantly listening to its output, adapting the sound mix for your environment and the output needed for each track.

You can make a stereo pair of Echo Studio speakers and Fire TV devices can wirelessly hook up for Dolby Atmos mixes through this process, but you can also be able to get the job done over the speaker’s optical connection.

Elsewhere, the Echo Studio has all the typical features of Echo devices. You can set timers, reminders and alarms; control smart home devices; play back music; get facts and trivia, all by asking questions or barking orders at Alexa.

Fire up the Echo Studio for the first time and Alexa will ask you to wait a minute while the speaker tunes its sound for your room's acoustics. This involves firing out a number of different test tones but the whole process doesn't last longer than a few seconds.

You can access tone controls through the Alexa app for Android and iOS, plus change volume manually and pair another Echo Studio or manage and group other Echo speakers that you happen to own.

Amazon's also built added flexibility into the Echo Studio. You can wirelessly connect one or two of the speakers with either a Fire TV Cube (1st or 2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick 4K or Fire TV (3rd Gen) to create a Dolby Atmos home theatre set-up. It's not 5.1 surround sound, but hooking up a stereo pair presents a decent opportunity to upgrade the audio coming out of your TV or a budget soundbar.

Sound

Getting directional audio to work and be immersive is difficult. Doing it from a single speaker source is even more challenging. So how does it fare?

We start proceedings with a couple of tracks designed to showcase the Echo Studio’s handling of 3D audio. Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings played through Amazon Music HD is presented with height and space which elevate her vocal and those echoing the background. It’s an open, airy presentation that suits its 3D encoding well. The speaker sits you in the jaws of a tall soundstage, where there's a good amount of detailed to percussion and high frequencies.

The deployment of the track’s bass raises an eyebrow though. There’s power and weight there, but it completely overpowers the track. The speaker isn’t the most controlled or subtle when it comes to dropping that big, bold bassline.

We switch to Gregory Porter’s cover of Mona Lisa and again, the speaker sounds in its element with this particular 3D mix. There’s impressive height to all the various sections of the orchestra mixed with good dynamics and an impressive sense of scale. There isn’t much in the way of bass to accompany this track, so you’re mainly left with an ensemble of detailed and entertaining mids and highs.

We move to the Jackson 5’s I Want You Back, which has been remixed for 3D audio and things are a bit more hit and miss. Michael’s lead vocal sounds a bit lost in the soundstage and the balance feels slightly off. We think the quality of your 3D experience is going to vary largely on the quality of the original and the final mix.

Of course, only a fraction of songs are mixed this way, so it's important to note many of the positive attributes transfer over to stereo tracks. Destiny’s Child’s Say My Name delivers a clear vocal cutting through and a good sense of separation between the different percussive elements.

The Studio is also capable of doing a little bit of processing wizardry to add height to stereo mixes – simply keep the 'upmixing' setting enabled on the Alexa app. But, don’t expect the same jaw-dropping results you’ll get from a well-tuned Atmos mix.

With the Destiny's Child track, the setting sucks some of the drive and impetus form the song, which loses its drive and drama. Similarly, Manic Street Preachers' Motorcycle Emptiness sounds solid, cohesive and balanced in normal mode. But, enable ‘Stereo Spatial Enhancement’ in the app and it all sounds a little unbalanced and over-processed.

Amazon recommends keeping this setting on at all times so you can enjoy the effects of the new sound, but we’re not so sure.

Verdict

Amazon's eagerness to push sound quality and its adoption of hi-res audio has to be a good thing, and the Echo Studio is a capable contender in the crowded smart speaker market.

It sounds bigger and goes much louder than smaller rivals such as the Sonos One, but the Sonos sounds more composed, offering a more cohesive sound and higher quality bass. The Sonos can't summon the 3D processing of the Echo Studio, but we prefer its overall balance.

