Trending

Panasonic RP-HJE350 review

Sennheiser's cornered the affordable in-ear headphone market - can Panasonic's offering unseat the king from its throne? Tested at £21.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

These in-ears are comfortable are impressive, but they don’t sound as good as the best

For

  • Full sound
  • affordable
  • anti-noise gizmo

Against

  • Could have more detail and attack

Like the cheaper RP-HJE170s we've previously reviewed, the Panasonic RP-HJE350s are carefully shaped to sit comfortably in the ear without burrowing deep.

They also add an anti-touch noise slider, which is essentially a clasp that clips around the back of the neck and helps prevent noise being carried up the cable.

You can achieve the same result with many earphones simply by wrapping the cord over your ear, but the shape of the Panasonics doesn't allow that.

In action the '350s have good bass extension and clear, full vocal delivery, but there's a slight lack of detail and definition in the treble, and all-round attack is short of the very best.

With the Sennheiser CX 300-IIs currently available for less than £20, these decent Panasonics can be bettered.

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.panasonic.co.uk
Brand NamePanasonic
Product TypeEarphone
ManufacturerPanasonic
Manufacturer Part NumberRPHJE350EA
Product NamePanasonic RP-HJE350
Product ModelRP-HJE350E-A

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response6 Hz
Connector PlatingGold Plated
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance16 Ohm
Cable Length1.30 m
Maximum Frequency Response24 kHz

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • RP-HJE350E-A Earphone
  • 3 x Interchangeable Sleeves (S / M / L)

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignEarbud
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size10.70 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorOpen
Weight Approximate3 g
ColourBlue

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone