Like the cheaper RP-HJE170s we've previously reviewed, the Panasonic RP-HJE350s are carefully shaped to sit comfortably in the ear without burrowing deep.



They also add an anti-touch noise slider, which is essentially a clasp that clips around the back of the neck and helps prevent noise being carried up the cable.

You can achieve the same result with many earphones simply by wrapping the cord over your ear, but the shape of the Panasonics doesn't allow that.



In action the '350s have good bass extension and clear, full vocal delivery, but there's a slight lack of detail and definition in the treble, and all-round attack is short of the very best.



With the Sennheiser CX 300-IIs currently available for less than £20, these decent Panasonics can be bettered.

