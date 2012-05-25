Just when you thought you'd seen just about everything with an iPod dock built-in, here's the DFS Trophy Cuddler Audio Sofa, complete with dock, SD card slot, Bluetooth and USB.

As the name suggests, it's a two-person sofa, with speakers built into the arms and an onboard subwoofer, and the control panel, connections – which also include an auxiliary analogue input – and dock falling readily to hand.

You can have it with either the metal feet shown or a choice of dark or light wood feet at no extra cost, and the sofa comes with a ten-year frame and springs guarantee.

And this being DFS, it's already available at half price – it's now £699, but from July 2nd it will be £1398 – and can be bought with up to four years' interest-free credit, either in DFS stores or online.

Commenters, start your engines...