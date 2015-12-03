The package comprises four satellite speakers, a centre channel and a compact active subwoofer, and aims to build on the success of the DX-1 HCP speaker package that it replaces.

The design of the satellites and centre speakers has been influenced by the company’s Diamond series, although the DX-1SE satellites stand just 19cm tall. Each of the four satellites features a 19mm silk dome tweeter and a 75mm mid/bass driver with a woven polypropylene cone, which has been used for its lightness, strength and rigid qualities.

Wharfedale says the speakers can be placed close to a wall thanks to their closed-box design.

The centre speaker meanwhile also uses the same 19mm silk dome tweeter but has been fitted with two 75mm mid/bass drivers. Wharfedale claims to have designed the centre so that it’s better able to control airflow, which it says results in a “rich and detailed centre channel performance, a critical part of the surround sound experience".

Finally, the WH-D8 subwoofer has a 200mm long-throw bass cone coupled with a 120-watt amplifier, and aims to produce bass that’s “fast, deep and well-defined”.

Peter Comeau, director of acoustic design at IAG, said: “In the DX-1SE we have incorporated elements from Wharfedale’s award-winning Diamond speakers to deliver a high-value package that is not only a delight in the home, but also extremely enjoyable to listen to. Modern movie soundtracks are exceptionally demanding, but we've made sure that this package is tailor-made for the job.”

The DX-1SE package will be available in high-gloss black or white, and is due on sale later this month for £400.

