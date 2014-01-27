Hello everyone, and welcome to The Week in HD, our guide to all the must-see high-definition TV shows, films, sports and Blu-ray releases to grace your screens over the next seven days.

You can also get daily updates on what's on by following our twitter feed @TodayinHD.

Monday 27th January

Rush - Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray

Okay, so the normal Blu-ray and DVD versions are also out, but we can't help but want the red and white racing stripes of the steelbook cover. Buy it for the film, too – it focuses on the great Formula 1 rivalry between James Hunt and Nikki Lauda, as they race each other for the 1976 F1 World Championship.

Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl are spot on as the racers, and Ron Howard brings all the danger, action and glamour of F1 during the heyday of the 1970s to the silver screen. And it has a fantastic soundtrack by Hans Zimmer - one of his best - accompanying the whine and rumble of those F1 enginges. Your home cinema system will love this film.

Sunshine on Leith - Blu-ray

A film based on a stage musical with music from The Proclaimers? No seriously, this is one of the most uplifting, if a little cheesy, films you'll see in a long time.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the story sees two best friends, Davy and Ally, readjusting to life in Edinburgh after coming back from Afghanistan, but families, jobs and relationships are never easy to adjust to. Warning: contains singing and flash mobs.

Ripper Street - Series 2 Blu-ray

This gripping BBC crime drama is yet another cut down in its prime, and fans (and newcomers) will have to be content with just the two series on Blu-ray and DVD. Set in East London at the end of the 1800s (right after the Jack the Ripper murders), this gritty show stars Matthew MacFadyen as Detective Inspector Edmund Reid as he polices the Whitechapel district and tries to curb the everyday crimes and notoriety of the area.

Derren Brown: Russian Roulette Watch HD, 9pm

No tricks, just luck. In a nail-bitingly tense episode, Derren Brown must figure out when not to pull the trigger on a gun that's been loaded with only one bullet - by someone else.

Tuesday 28th January

Liverpool v Everton BT Sport HD1, 7pm

Barclays Premier League

The Addams Family E4 HD, 8pm

Long-lost Uncle Fester (Christopher Lloyd) comes back to his family - but is he the real deal? Gomez is in despair as he can barely recognise his brother, while Wednesday and Pugsley plot to uncover the truth in true Addams style.

Wednesday 29th January

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City BT Sport HD1, 7pm

Barclays Premier League

Oz: The Great and Powerful Sky Movies HD Showcase, 8pm

James Franco stars as a small-time Kansas magician who's whisked away to the Land of Oz and is tasked with saving the land from evil. Mila Kunis, Michelle Williams and Rachel Weisz star as the three witches in this stunning-bordering-on-psychedelic CGI-tastic prequel film.

Outnumbered BBC One HD, 9pm

The Brockman family returns for its fifth and final series. It's just as well, as the kids are growing up just way too fast. Precocious Karen is older but still just as precocious, adjusting to life in big school, while Ben inadvisably auditions for the school musical and Jake makes a questionable and possibly permanent fashion choice. Meanwhile, the parents try not to embarrass themselves by sending the wrong emails.

Thursday 30th January

Castle Alibi HD, 9pm

Number One Fan. A woman takes a dental clinic and its occupants hostage, and demands that she's proven innocent of supposedly murdering her fiance. But she'll only speak to her favourite mystery writer, and Castle must use his wits to keep her calm, solve the case, and get everyone out alive. Easy.

The South Bank Sky Arts Awards 2014 Sky Arts 1 HD, 9.30pm

This is no Bafta or Oscars. The South Bank Awards, presented by Melvyn Bragg, celebrates the best achievements in British arts. Literature, film, dance, theatre, music, opera, ballet, comedy and TV drama - all creative fields are recognised in the glitzy awards ceremony held at London's Dorchester Hotel. Outstanding new British artists and lifetime contributors are also honoured.

Kill Bill: Vol 2 Dave HD, 10pm

Uma Thurman returns as The Bride to exact her very violent revenge on the remaining members of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad. And we finally meet the eponymous Bill.

Friday 31st January

Remember the Titans Sky Movies HD Action & Adventure, 8pm

One of my favourite films of all time, and one of the best sports films ever made. Based on real life events, the film stars Denzel Washington as Herman Boone, the new coach of a high school football team in Virgina, 1971. In a time and area strife with racial tension, Boone attempts to whip his racially integrated team into shape amidst local resistance, and make the Titans one of the best teams of the season.

Emotional, funny, brilliant and with great songs - if you haven't watched it yet, you simply must. Also stars Will Patton, Ryan Gosling, Donald Faison, Wood Harris, Ryan Hurst, and Hayden Panettiere.

Saturday 1st February

QPR v Burnley Sky Sports HD1, 12pm

Championship

West Ham United v Swansea City BT Sport HD1, 12pm

Barclays Premier League

Barcelona v Valencia Sky Spots HD1, 6pm

La Liga

Men In Black Watch HD, 9pm

Aliens, suits, sunglasses and a shiny device that wipes your memory. Add in Will Smith on wise-cracking form and a perfectly deadpan Tommy Lee Jones policing the alien activity on earth and making sure us humans never find out about said aliens, and you have one of the funniest sci-fi comedy partnerships and films ever.

Luther Alibi HD, 10pm

For those (like me) who still haven't gotten around to watching this brilliant crime series, here's your chance to catch it right from the very beginning. It's a very good place to start, as we meet the doesn't-play-by-the-rules detective John Luther (played by Idris Elba) for the first time, as he tries to solve a seemingly perfect double murder.

Sunday 2nd February

Ireland v Scotland BBC One HD, 2.30pm

RBS Six Nations

Arsenal v Crystal Palace Sky Sports HD1, 3.30pm

Barclays Premier League

Top Gear BBC Two HD, 8pm

The boys are back.

In the first episode of series 21, they propose that the hot hatchbacks of their youth (we don't know yet if this means Clarkson-youth or Hammond-youth) were far better than the modern models. They each set out to buy a 'classic' hatchback to prove their point, and embark upon a series of challenges, which include a hillclimb course, a trip to the supermarket, and then get chased by the Top Gear Police Department in Wales.

Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville is the Star in the Reasonably Priced Car.

The Musketeers BBC One HD, 9pm

Commodities. James Callis (better known as Battlestar Galactica's Gaius Baltar) guest stars as infamous merchant trader Bonnaire. He's taken into custody by the Musketeers, although the simple trip back to Paris is beset with battles - Bonnaire has plenty of enemies. Elsewhere, Athos has to confront the demons of his past.

'Til next week...

By Kashfia Kabir

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+