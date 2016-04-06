Yamaha has announced that four of its Aventage models can now be updated to support DTS:X object-based surround sound. The RX-A1050, RX-A2050, RX-A3050 and CX-A5100 home cinema amplifiers are all in line to receive the update now using the built-in updater or via USB stick.

Yamaha has also said its YSP-5600 Dolby Atmos soundbar will receive the update at a future date.

Bluesound controller app

Bluesound has released a new version of its companion app. BluOS 2.0 features a revised user interface to make using it much easier. Updates include a new search engine to search through networked music collections. Songs can now be added to a queue more easily and quickly than before, and in-app tutorials are on hand to assist with connecting players to existing stereo systems or home networks.

Apple Watch owners can install BluOS so they can control song playback and select different players directly from their wrist.

BluOS 2.0 is available to download now.

The Beatles Anthology

The Beatles Anthology volumes 1-3 are now available to stream on all the major services including Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play and Tidal. The Anthology collection comprises studio outtakes and alternative versions of tracks from the CD volumes mastered between 1995-1996.

The volumes have been remastered at Abbey Road Studios by the same engineers who were involved with the last remastering process in 2009.

The Beatles' back catalogue appeared on nine music streaming services on Christmas Eve 2015.

Source: Digital Music News

XQISIT Bluetooth in-ear headphones

XQISIT has announced the XQ BT iE200 Bluetooth magnetic in-ear headphones with stop/start feature. The headphones have magnets built into the rear of each earbud, which connect together around your neck to keep them secure but to also pause music being played.

The built-in rechargeable battery is claimed to offer 3.5 hours of playback time, four hours of talk time and up to 150 hours of stand-by time.

The headphones use the Bluetooth 4.1 specification and have a claimed range of approximately 10 metres. They are available now for £50.

Gamut event this weekend

Stone Audio in Dorset is holding a special event for all things Gamut on Friday 8th to Saturday 9th April. The Poole showroom will have three systems on display, the first of which will feature the RS7i floorstanding speakers, D3i dual mono preamplifier - part of our reference system - and the Lobster Chair, which won a What Hi-Fi? Stars of CES 2016 Award.

The second system will be made up of the D3i dual mono preamp, D200i stereo power amp, our reference power amp and the RS5i floorstanders. The final system will feature the RS3i standmounters connected to the Di150 integrated amplifier.

Entry to the event is free but Stone Audio would appreciate it if you call to book a ticket for Friday evening between 6pm-9pm or Saturday 10.30am-5pm.

One For All Bluetooth receivers

One For All has announced two music receivers that will let you wirelessly stream music via Bluetooth to a hi-fi system. The SV1820 has been fitted with a high-resolution Wolfson DAC that supports up to 24-bit/192kHz hi-res audio and aptX Bluetooth.

The receiver connects to your hi-fi system via digital optical, RCA or 3.5mm auxiliary. The SV1810 can connect only via RCA or auxiliary. The One For All SV1820 and SV1810 are available now for £50 and £30 respectively.

ROK Mobile free trial

ROK Mobile has announced a new two-week free trial to its mobile tariff with unlimited music streaming platform. The trial will let you access ROK’s 20 million strong catalogue and download up to 2000 songs for offline playback. Any songs downloaded won’t be available for offline playback after the trial has ended.

The music streaming service is powered by 7digital so the majority of your favourite artists should be available to stream.

ROK Mobile is currently offering a £20/month tariff for 250 minutes, 500 texts, 3GB of data and unlimited music streaming access.