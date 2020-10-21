Watch the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2020 event live on 5th November

There are just over two weeks to go until we announce the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2020 Product of the Year winners.

Earlier this month we revealed 111 winners across 26 categories and on Thursday 5th November we will be anointing the Product of the Year in each category.

We will also announcing five winners for the first time: the Readers' Award, Temptation Award, Innovation of the Year, our new addition to the What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame, and this year's winner of the Outstanding Contribution Award.

And you can watch it all live!

We sadly aren't able to hold our annual What Hi-Fi? Awards event, so instead we will be sharing a video announcement celebrating all our winners, which will go live on Thursday 5th November at 2pm BST.

You can watch the Awards being announced on this very page – we'll be updating this page with the video link closer to the date.

Will Samsung or Sony take home the TV Product of the Year? Will Rega remain undefeated in the turntable category? And which pair of wireless headphones will earn the ultimate accolade? All will soon be revealed.

And remember, the special issue of the Awards magazine will be on sale the following day, in shops and online.

So, mark your calendars and prepare to update your Christmas – or perhaps, Black Friday – shopping lists, and we look forward to seeing you (virtually) on Thursday 5th November...