Virgin TV customers can watch the Champions League final for free

With English teams filling all four slots in the finals of Europe's two big football tournaments, the UK's TV providers are falling over themselves to try and ensure as many people as possible tune into the action via their services.

On Wednesday, BT announced that BT Sport subscribers would be able to watch the Champions League final in HDR, marking the broadcaster's first foray into high dynamic range (and the first time live coverage has ever been shown in HDR on a mobile device).

But today, Virgin has announced that its own TV customers will be able to watch both the Champions League and Europa League finals without the need for an additional BT Sport subscription. In other words, if you already get Virgin TV, you can watch both finals for free.

The Europa League final, which sees Arsenal take on Chelsea in Baku, kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday 29th May, while the mighty Tottenham Hotspur face Liverpool in Madrid at 8pm on Saturday 1st June.

All Virgin TV customers can watch both games in HD by flicking to channel 100, while those with the V6 version of the set top box can switch to channel 532 to see the games in 4K. It'll be available via the Virgin TV Go app, too. None of Virgins broadcasts will be in HDR.

That's a whole load of ways to watch the biggest football matches of the season. The only people being left out are Sky customers, who won't get to watch either game unless they also add a BT subscription.

