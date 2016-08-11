Earlier this year, Virgin Media confirmed it was developing a 4K version of its TiVo set-top box to rival the likes of Sky Q and BT Ultra HD.

The company was expected to hold a live stream of an unboxing on its Twitter account later today. So far all Virgin Media has given us is an image of the box with "more information coming soon".

The TiVo V6 box is expected to offer similar features to Sky Q such as being able to start a programme in one room and continue on a different device in another.

We’ll update this story with further details as and when we get them.

