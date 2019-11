UTV HD will be available free of charge for all HD-enabled Virgin Media customers with a V+ HD or V HD box on channel 113.

The launch of UTV HD follows in the footsteps of Scottish regional channel STV HD, with Virgin Media currently the only supplier of these HD channels.

Virgin has launched twenty-two HD channels this year, with BBC One HD – the simulcast HD channel – set to launch this Autumn.

