If the usual smartphone manufacturers don't quite meet your needs and you have a budget that will go a little further than most, you might be interested in the new Signature Touch from Vertu.

The latest handset from the English luxury phone manufacturer will cost you a reported £6750 to buy and boasts sound "tuned in collaboration" with Danish audio specialist Bang & Olufsen.

A 4.7in Full HD screen is protected by a 118-carat, 5.1in piece of solid sapphire crystal, while you can also find Grade 5 titanium and hand-finished calf leather as part of the exterior design.

In addition to the B&O-tuned sound, the Signature Touch also packs Dolby Digital Plus surround sound, a Hasselblad-certified camera and Vertu's full portfolio of smartphone services.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 2.3GHz quad-core processor can also be found underneath its cover, with 4G, NFC and wi-fi connectivity on board too. It will run on the Android 4.4 KitKat system.

Vertu is calling the Signature Touch its "pinnacle smartphone", and you can get your hands on it from around 500 stores – including 70 Vertu boutiques across 66 countries – from this month.

“We have created a phone that exceeds our customers’ expectations and that we believe will cement our position as leader of the luxury mobile category," said CEO Massimiliano Pogliani.

"Its bold design exhibits classic Vertu styling elements, such as the raised ceramic pillow and strong V forms; these flourishes immediately set the phone apart from mainstream manufacturers."

