Upgraded PS Plus is now available... but not for everyone

Sony’s upgraded PlayStation Plus subscription service is now live in North and South America. PS5 and PS4 users can access the new subscription tiers now, each granting access to different levels of the PS Plus games library of PS5, PS4, PS3, PS2, PS1 and PSP titles. The three tiers, Essential, Extra and Premium, are available for $9.99/month, $14.99/month and $17.99/month respectively.

Each tier grants access to a different selection of titles, with Essential acting as the current service does with online play and a selection of three free monthly games (currently God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl). Extra adds a library of downloadable PS4 and PS5 titles on top of this, and Premium includes even more games, with a selection of PS1, PS2 and PSP games to download, plus streamable PS3 games and some limited time demos of some of the PS5’s biggest current titles, including Horizon Forbidden West and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Sony’s new PlayStation Plus service is expected to launch on 23rd June in Europe, New Zealand and Australia, with Extra costing £10.99 / AU$18.95 per month, and Premium/Deluxe costing £13.49 / AU$21.95 per month.

