The flagship Signature Full 3D KDL-LX903 models retail at £2000 (40in) and £3500 (60in).

The Cinematic 3D-ready KDL-HX903 models will sell for £2199 (46in) and £2500 (52in), while the KDL-HX803 series cost £1800 for the 40in model and £2200 for the 46in.

The Presence edge-lit LED KDL-NX803 models will cost around £1600 (40in) and £2299 (52in). Turn to the KDL-NX703 and prices are £1300 for the 40in and £1700 for the 46in.

Lower down the range, the Essential EX series will be priced as follows:

EX403: 32in £550, 37in £650, 40in £750, 46in £999

EX503: 32in £700, 37in £800, 40in £900, 46in £1200, 55in £1698

EX603: 32in £800, 40in £949

The EX43B range of tellies with integrated Blu-ray players is due for release in May, and the BDV-IZ1000W 3D Blu-ray in a box system will go on sale in September, prices to be confirmed.

