Toshiba has today confirmed its plans to launch a brand new 10.1in Android Tablet. First mooted at CES earlier this year, see below, the still unnamed Tablet is due in Q2 this year.

It is planned 'as a new addition to the company's expanding tablet range', suggesting the previously recaled Folio 100 is still set for a relaunch.

For full details on the Android 3.0-sporting device, see below. We'll bring you more details. prices and release dates as and when we have them.

Published 05/01/2011:

After its first iPad rival - the Folio - flopped, Toshiba is to try again with a new (as yet unnamed) tablet portable.

The new device - due in Spring - will feature a 10.1in, 1280x800 resolution screen, dual-core Nvidia Tegra 2 processor, rear- and forward-facing cameras and both USB and HDMI connectivity.

The high-power processor will allow the tablet to use Toshiba's Resolution+ upscaling technology, which aims to make the most of lower-resolution content on higher-resolution screens. Will be interesting to see how that copes with the likes of BBC iPlayer and YouTube.

The new Toshiba will run the forthcoming, tablet-optimised version of the Android operating system (codenamed Honeycomb), and is due in the Spring; price to be confirmed.

The company also showed its previously announced glasses-free 3D TV (though again, no UK release details) plus demonstrated the technology on a smaller scale at its CES preview last night: running 3D games on a laptop, viewable without silly specs...

