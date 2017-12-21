Tidal seems to be expanding its array of apps, with the latest editions of the streaming service appearing on Apple TV and Android TV. That's in the US, anyway - there hasn't been any confirmation as to whether it's due across the water.

Following its integration with Apple CarPlay and Sonos systems, it seems Tidal is bent on being everywhere despite claims it's not long for this world. Reports say the service may only have six months left.

That said, a spokeperson for the company claims it will achieve profitability in mid-2018 - so we'll see in June whether the streaming service has flourished or folded.

Read more:

The best What Hi-Fi? deals of the month

25 Tidal tips, tricks and features

11 best Christmas gift ideas under £50

Is it make or break for SoundCloud?

Apple Music vs Spotify: which is best?

Jay-Z - 99 Problems (Tidal Masters non-sweary version)