Californian company Theta Digital has showcased its latest high-performance AV components at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2014.
MORE: CES Highlights – Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5
MORE: Stars of CES 2014 – the winners revealed!
The new components include the Casablanca IV Music and Cinema Controller – the latest version of the company's preamplifier/processor.
Advanced features of the new Casablanca model include a Dirac Live 96K digital room correction, a 192kHz post processing board and Theta's Jitter Jail II anti-jitter technology.
Theta's first Class D amplifiers – the Prometheus Monoblock Amplifiers – are the result of a collaboration between the company's chief engineer Dave Reich and Bruno Putzeys of Hypex.
The Compli Blu 3D Digital Transport (above) – optimised for digital playback and with no analogue outputs – and California Audio Technologies Custom Speaker system complete the line-up of new components.
Theta's new range of high-performance AV components will be distributed in the UK by Absolute Sounds.
MORE: CES 2014 - latest news and new product highlights
by Pete Hayman
Follow whathifi.com on Twitter