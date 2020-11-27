These are the 5 best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals live right now

The big day is here. The whole world's gripped in a Black Friday frenzy, and with so many deals out there it can be tough to plate up a genuinely delicious deal from what is a groaning buffet table of sales. If you're after a Bluetooth speaker, for example, how can you be sure that what you're getting actually sounds good, performs well, and is at its lowest Black Friday price right now?

You scroll down slightly from the very page you're reading – that's how!

What we're trying to say is, we've done the legwork for you (no really, it was nothing) and sifted through hundreds of deals to find the best portable speakers that are both really good, and really good value. So, without further ado, here are the five best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals live right now – though take note, they will not be around for long...

The 5 best Black Friday 2020 Bluetooth speaker deals live now

JBL Flip 5 $120 $70 (save $50) at Best Buy

JBL's newest Flip got a resounding five-star review from us – the solid sonic chops it can deliver at this level simply can't be denied. While we tested it at $100, the price of this rugged little speaker has actually been up at $120 for a little while now, but Best Buy is currently offering it at a massive $50 discount. Five stars. View Deal

Half-price five-star Ultimate Ears speaker! Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 (black, blue, red) $100 $50 (save $50) at Best Buy

The excellent Wonderboom sequel ups the ante with a 13-hour battery, waterproofing, stereo pairing and an outdoor mode (it's a little tree button on the underside of the speaker). The original was already splendid, and this little mug-size speaker is even better. And it's half price!View Deal

JBL Go 2 $40 $30 (save $10) at Amazon

Speakers don't come much more portable than this little number. It's very affordable – especially now – sounds good, and comes in a range of stunning pearlescent colors (only some of which can be had for this low price). Small, bright and fun – it really is hip to be (almost) square.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 300 $259 $185 (save $74) at Crutchfield

Big, weighty sound that goes loud without hardening, plus Google Assistant and Alexa inbuilt. It didn't wow us for detail, timing and dynamics, but it's got both of the big voice assistants built in at this new lowest-seen Black Friday price... View Deal

Sony SRS-XB12: $58 $33 (save $25) at Amazon

The colorful Sony SRS-XB12 is small but mighty. It boasts a water-, dust-, and mud-proof build, plus an Extra Bass feature for more low-end heft. You can even pair two speakers together for room-filling stereo sound. (Hey, at this price, you might as well buy more than one.)

