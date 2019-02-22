The best deals at the Bristol Show 2019

Visitors to the annual Bristol Hi-Fi Show, running from 22nd-24th February, are in for a treat. You can see and hear all the latest and greatest hi-fi kit from the likes of Arcam, Audiolab, Bowers & Wilkins, Chord Electronics, Cyrus, Dynaudio, KEF, Naim, Pro-Ject, Rega, Technics and Wilson Benesch, and many more.

What Hi-Fi?, in the Bristol Suite on the ground floor, will have a demo of 8K TV in all its glory, so come and check it out. And we've got more than £10,000-worth of fabulous prizes to be won in our show competition! Prizes include a Chord Mojo, Fyne Audio F302, Naim Mu-so, Rega Planar 3, Marantz PM6006UK and Sony UBP-X700.

There's also a special What Hi-Fi? subscription offer, with the choice of a free pair of five-star SoundMagic E11C in-ear headphones or a Chord Company C-Line analogue interconnect, worth up to £50.

What's more, there are plenty of other good deals around at the show, with big discounts on products should you be ready to splash the cash. Here's our rundown of the savings...

Acoustic Energy AE300 speakers (black or white) - usual price £599 - show price £479

Acoustic Energy AE309 speakers (gloss white) - price £999 - show price £799

AudioQuest - NRG X3 1.8m IEC power cable - buy one for £49, two for £89 or three for £119

Audio-Technica ATH-AR3BT on-ear Bluetooth headphones (black or white) - price £99 - show price £59

Audio-Technica ATH-AR5BT over-ear Bluetooth headphones (red) - price £149 - show price £89

Audio-Technica ATH-S200BT Bluetooth headphones (grey or blue) - price £59 - show price £39

Bowers & Wilkins re-certified PX Bluetooth headphones (gold or grey) - price £329 - show price £199. Plus free C5 in-ear headphones with any B&W speaker purchase

Chord Electronics Hugo 2 DAC (black or silver) - price £1800 - show price £1400

Cyrus - buy ONE HD amplifier and get a free pair of Cyrus Linear speakers in black (save £350)

Cyrus soundKey portable DAC - price £99 - show price £69

Focal Elegia headphones - price £799 - show price £639 (10 pairs)

Focal Elear headphones - price £899 - show price £719 (10 pairs)

Naim NDX-XS streamer - price £2499 - show price £1499 (limited stock)

Neat Acoustics Momentum SX7i speakers (black, white or walnut) - price £7000 - show price £3500 (limited stock)

Rega DAC-R - price £629 - show price £499

REL HT1003 subwoofer - price £500 - show price £400 (25 available)

Russell K RED 100 speakers (black or red~) - price £1799 - show price £1439 (four pairs available)

Russell K RED 120 speakers (American cherry) - price £2999 - show price £2399 (two pairs available)

Sennheiser - 20 per cent off all headphones bought at the show

There are also savings of 15 per cent on most items over £100 sold through the Audio T sales desk at the show.

