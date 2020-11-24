The best AirPods Pro deal is back for Black Friday

Apple's AirPods Pro have dropped to just $200 – $50 off the usual retail price. That's a big 20% saving.

We've seen the same discount at Amazon before, but the retail giant is currently sold out. However, you can still find this deal at Target.

AirPods Pro Black Friday deal

AirPods Pro wireless earbuds $249 $199 at Target (save $50)

Under review, we called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". As well suited to a long-haul flight as they are to a run around the block, they could be the only pair of headphones you ever need.View Deal

The AirPods Pro earbuds are a step up from the standard AirPods. You get noise cancellation onboard, for blocking out background noise, and different sized ear tips for finding the perfect size. That was one of the main criticisms of the normal AirPods – their one size fit some people fine, but not others.

Those ear tips make them comfortable enough to wear for hours, and provide a snug, secure fit. While they're not designed for working out, they are equally at home during a run around the block as they are for calls and listening to music.

They sound better than the standard AirPods, too. Apple still favors a neutral tonal balance, rather than tipping the scales in the direction of bass, but that easygoing nature is especially good with lower-quality streams. They also have a spaciousness that's rare with in-ear headphones, which allows the instruments room to breathe.

But the midrange is the real highlight, with vocals reproduced with plenty of texture and detail. There's good sparkle to treble, too, but with no hint of brightness sneaking in. So, great wireless earbuds at a great price. Snap them up now.

