Teufel x Rosenthal is the world's first porcelain wi-fi speaker system

Teufel has joined forces with fellow German manufacturer and renowned porcelain specialists Rosenthal to create a limited edition 2.0 speaker system.

"Porcelain is a versatile and widely usable material which, thanks to its silky matt surfaces and high material density, combines maximum aesthetics with perfect sound," said Robert Suk, Haad of Creative Centre and Rosenthal GmbH.

The speakers are individually cast by hand and feature an integrated, downward-firing bass reflex tube. Teufel claims their round shape helps to reduce distortion and each unit is supported by its own custom-made frame.

The speakers come with a matching 160W amplifier which is also encased in white porcelain. It also features touch sensitive power and control keys while there's Bluetooth and wi-fi built-in and assignable presets for radio stations and your favourite playlists.

You can also access wireless music streaming services such as Spotify, TuneIn, Napster, Tidal and SoundCloud via the Teufel Raumfeld app.

The Teufel X Rosenthal is limited to just 500 units and costs €3990. It's available to buy now.

MORE:

Apple confirms March event, video streaming service launch likely

You can now make the Amazon Echo and Google Home speakers portable

Tidal Masters now available on Apple iPhone/iPad

Pro-Ject announces Guns N' Roses turntable - and Ain't It Fun!