Technics and Red Bull partner on limited edition SL-1210 turntable

Technics is releasing a limited edition Red Bull BC One SL-1200/1210MK7R turntable this month to mark its partnership with the world's biggest breakdance competition.

Recognising the turntable's indelible contribution to the birth and rise of breakdancing, this joint venture uses the Technics SL-1210MK7 deck as its base and soups it with various Red Bull-themed design tweaks. Those include a red headshell and gold-coloured S-shaped tone arm, along with a BC One slip mat and vinyl sticker.

(Image credit: Technics)

(Image credit: Technics)

Strip away the eye-catching graphics and you're left with a standard SL-1210MK7, which added features such as Reverse Play and ability to adjust starting torque and brake speeds to one of Technics's most iconic decks.

Itching to get your hands on a Red Bull-flavoured professional-grade DJ turntable? You have two options. Firstly, win the b-boy or b-girl category at the 2020 Red Bull E-battle in October and get one free.

Secondly, you'll have to buy one. There's no word on price, but the limited edition Red Bull BC One SL-1200/1210MK7R is set to launch globally in September. For reference, the standard SL-1200/1210MK7R was £899 ($1200) upon release.

