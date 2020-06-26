TCL X915 8K QLED TV brings IMAX experience to homes

TCL has launched its flagship X915 8K QLED TV, and among its many premium features is support for IMAX Enhanced.

The 65-inch and 75-inch models, which were first revealed at CES in January and are now beginning to roll out, are certified by the AV programme created by IMAX and DTS.

That means they are capable of playing IMAX Enhanced content, which combines digitally remastered 4K HDR pictures with the typically expanded aspect ratio associated with IMAX and flagship DTS surround sound. The IMAX Enhanced promise in a nutshell: the very best 4K, HDR and multi-channel audio has to offer.

Now that certified content is starting to trickle through on 4K Blu-ray and streaming platforms such as Rakuten and Fandango Now, device certification is starting to seem like a worthwhile feature for those who are invested in premium home cinema experiences.

On paper, the top-of-the-line X915 TVs look good to deliver such an experience as well as is possible through a TV, what with their 8K resolution, QLED panel and Onkyo-tuned built-in soundbar. The TVs also support HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision HDR formats, in addition to Dolby Atmos sound, and guarantee a comprehensive smart experience through the Android TV OS.

TCL is yet to announce pricing for its X915 8K QLED TVs, but if the retail price in India is anything to go by we should be roughly looking at a 'from $4000' price, positioning it between Samsung's two 8K QLED TV ranges for 2020.

