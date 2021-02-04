Super Bowl TV deal: Grab this 55-inch OLED TV for only $999 before kick-off

If you're after an epic OLED TV at a low price ahead of the Super Bowl, check out this awesome Best Buy deal. It gets you a 55-inch Vizio H1 4K OLED TV – normally $1299 – for the crazy-low price of $999.

The promise of premium performance, Dolby Vision HDR support and a 25% discount? It's sound like a darn fine way to celebrate game day if you ask us. It's not the first time Best Buy has slashed the price of this OLED TV but with Super Bowl 2021 days away, now's the perfect time to pull the trigger...

Super Bowl TV deal

Vizio 55-inch OLED H1 4K smart TV: $1299 $999 at Best Buy

OLED is considered by many to be the best panel technology around right now, and to see an OLED TV below $1000 is almost unheard of. Especially one with Dolby Vision HDR, Vizio's latest ProGaming Engine and more.

Vizio 65-inch OLED H1 4K smart TV: $1999 $1499 at Best Buy

Want to go bigger for the big game? Best Buy has also knocked $500 off the 65-inch model, which packs in all the same great features including Dolby Vision HDR support, but with a bit more wow factor.

Vizio is best known for its affordable AV kit, but it's dipped its toe in the premium TV pond with an OLED TV range comprising the 55in OLED55-H1 and 65in OLED65-H1 (originally $1300 and $2000 respectively).

We've not tested these Vizio TVs (these are the best OLED TVs we've tested, by the way), but their specs sound promising for the money. Both sizes are powered by Vizio's top-of-the-line IQ Ultra picture processor, which leverages a brand-new 3D color engine for superior color reproduction, as well as AI and machine-learning for improved resolution and detail.

Vizio has seemingly gone big with features, too. Both support the Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats, next-gen HDMI 2.1 sockets with eARC, and the brand's own SmartCast TV platform with Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, YouTube, CBS All Access, NBC and Prime Video streaming apps.

These TVs would be a decent buy for the value shopper at their MSRP. Now $999 and $1499 respectively, they're Super Bowl-worthy steal. Snap one up while stocks last at Best Buy.

Got a bigger budget or want a bigger screen size? We've found plenty more Super Bowl TV deals to choose from.

