Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones now just $229 in Prime Day sale

Our favourite premium wireless headphones have dropped in price again in the Prime Day deals.

The excellent – not to mention Award-winning – Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones can currently be yours for just $229 – $120 less than their original retail price.

Amazon is offering the black versions of these over-ear, wireless, noise-cancelling headphones with a 35 per cent saving on the original launch price.

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones $349.99 $229

Sony's wireless noise-cancelling headphones are impressive across the board and their price is only getting lower. You can save over $122 on the black versions over at Amazon.View Deal

If you're ready to pull the trigger on a new pair of headphones, they don't get much better than the Sony WH-1000XM3.

These Sony headphones sport 30-hour battery life, quick charging, clever noise-cancelling tech and touch controls.

And their sound quality really hits the spot - the Sony's serve up plenty of detail and subtlety and they're a fun, entertaining listen too.

Be in no doubt, the Sony WH-1000XM3s are brilliant all-rounders – the perfect travel companion and office upgrade.

