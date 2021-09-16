Sony WF-C500 sporty earbuds leak with waterproofing and budget price

Sony has a new pair of true wireless earbuds in the works, and we've had an early peek at them thanks to a leak. Walmart accidentally posted them on its site early – and has since pulled them – meaning we know pretty much everything there is to know (via The Walkman Blog).

The Sony WF-C500 have a sporty bent, with IPX4 certification meaning they can withstand splashing water like a downpour. Despite their sports credentials, they're not plasticky like some models, though they do come in some more colourful options (green, white and orange to go with the black pictured here).

They're also positioned towards the budget end of the market, with a price of $79.98 (about £58, or AU$150, though we would expect them to have a UK price closer to a direct dollar-to-sterling swap).

The page also let slip some more details. They have 10 hours of battery life, or 20 with the carry case, and support Sony's DSEE technology (which upscales digital music files to near hi-res quality). They'll work with only one earbud in your ear (ideal for sleeping), and Sony claims they're "small and light for a great fit and all day wear".

They also support Sony 360 Reality Audio, which delivers 360-degree surround audio, and Sony's Headphones Connect app, which lets you tweak the sound.

They seem about the same size as the Sony WF-1000XM4, though given the lower price, their feature set – not to mention sound quality – will be significantly reduced.

The fact Walmart already posted them on its site suggests a full reveal is imminent. We'll bring you more as we get it.

MORE:

Check out the best Sony earbuds

These are the best true wireless earbuds from all brands

Here's our pick of the best headphones deals