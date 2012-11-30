UPDATE Sony USA has revealed details of the movies to be made available to buyers of its 84in 4K, sales of which started in the States this week. It's also indicated how users will be able to get further content in the future.

EXCLUSIVE: Sony 4K TV review

The films pre-loaded on the hard-disc media server to be provided with the $25,000 XBR-84X900 TV are:

- The Amazing Spiderman

- Bad Teacher

- Battle Los Angeles

- The Bridge on the River Kwai

- The Karate Kid (2010 remake)

- The Other Guys

- Salt

- Taxi Driver

- That's My Boy

- Total Recall (2012 remake)

Some bonus short features will also be supplied.

Although Sony says content delivery will 'evolve rapidly', for now the media server provided won't accept online downloads.

Instead the company says its 'Sony Concierge' service will either arrange with the customer to upgrade the server with content, or send such content to the user on BD-ROM discs for the customer to upgrade their own server.

Posted 20.11.12

Sony has announced what it claims is 'the world's first 4K Ultra HD delivery solution', which will ship with the launch of the Sony 84in 4K Ultra HD TV.

Customers who have bought Sony's 84in 4k TV in the US have been told that their TVs will come pre-loaded with native 4K content, including full-length Hollywood productions.

In a post on Sony's blog, spotted by The Verge, the company set about answering the issue of a lack of 4K content with the announcement of this content.

The XBR-84X9000, which is the US model name for the 84in 4K TV, which we know as the Sony KD-84X9005, is set to start shipping soon.

The Sony blog says, "In the next couple of weeks, the XBR-84X900 television will ship to customers who placed pre-orders since the product introduction in September.

As an extra bonus, included free with the purchase will be the world’s first 4K Ultra HD delivery solution, complete with pre-loaded, native 4K entertainment. Not some goofy 4K content shot as a demo. I’m talking full length feature Hollywood productions, and available exclusively to purchasers of Sony’s 84" 4K Ultra HD TV."

The post goes on to say that more information will be released "some time after turkey day".

There's no word on whether this US deal will translate to the UK, however, with Sony UK confirming to us that there was no information on such a deal in the UK as yet.

by Joe Cox

