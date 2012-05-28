Sony popped in to see us last week, and we've now had UK prices for Sony's full 2012 TV range confirmed. These are guide prices only, so of course individual retailers are not obliged to stick to them.
However, the ballpark prices are as follows:
Sony KDL-HX853:
55in £1800
46in £1450
40in £1200
Sony KDL-HX753:
55in £1550
46in £1200
40in £900
32in £700
Sony KDL-EX653:
46in £950
40in £700
32in £550
You can find out more about Sony's 2012 TV range in our CES 2012 news story.
And we'll be testing the KDL-46HX753 model in our TV Supertest in the August issue, on sale June 29th. In the meantime, you can check out our verdict and video on the Sony KDL-55HX853 here.
