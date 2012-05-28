Sony popped in to see us last week, and we've now had UK prices for Sony's full 2012 TV range confirmed. These are guide prices only, so of course individual retailers are not obliged to stick to them.

However, the ballpark prices are as follows:

Sony KDL-HX853:

55in £1800

46in £1450

40in £1200

Sony KDL-HX753:

55in £1550

46in £1200

40in £900

32in £700

Sony KDL-EX653:

46in £950

40in £700

32in £550

You can find out more about Sony's 2012 TV range in our CES 2012 news story.

And we'll be testing the KDL-46HX753 model in our TV Supertest in the August issue, on sale June 29th. In the meantime, you can check out our verdict and video on the Sony KDL-55HX853 here.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook