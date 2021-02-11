Sling TV's Valentine's Day promotion offers over 100 channels for free

Sling TV is playing cupid for lockdown lovers with free TV shows. From now until Valentine's Day, the streaming service's 'Sling Fling' event will serve up over 100 live and on-demand channels, including Showtime, for nothing. And, the best part is that no credit card details are required.

The Sling Fling runs daily from from 5pm ET to midnight, and there are plenty of ways to fill the time. Choose from 50,000 on-demand titles plus a selection of live TV channels including the full suite of Showtime channels, AMC, Bravo, CNN, HGTV, Fox News and Cartoon Network. The content can be accessed on up to three devices at once, too.

After the trial ends, you can take your relationship with Sling to the next level with a monthly subscription. To sweeten the deal, Sling is offering new subscribers their first month of Sling Blue or Orange for only $10 – a $25 discount. Or, you opt to pay full price for your first month and get a free 4K-capable AirTV Mini streaming device ($80 MSRP).

Sling TV is a great option for cord-cutters fed up with chunky cable bills. In all, it offers 700 over-the-air channels, from the likes of Discovery, Fox and NBC, to ESPN, NFL Network and NBA TV.



"Cable customers have suffered for too many years and they just want a better option," said Michael Schwimmer, Sling TV's group president. "Our goal is to give everyone the chance to explore the benefits of live streaming with Sling TV, and join the millions of subscribers who save money and enjoy their favorite sports, news and entertainment."

If you fancy a piece of the action, the Sling Fling special offer runs from now until 14th February. After that you'll have to decide: do you want to break up or sign up?

