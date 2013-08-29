British broadcaster Sky has announced the introduction of brand-new, more energy efficient Sky+ HD and Sky+ HD 2TB boxes and – for first time – both boxes will come with built in wi-fi.

The wireless connection allows customers to connect to a home wi-fi network with the touch of few buttons, granting access to Sky's On Demand service including up to 30 days of Catch Up TV, the latest box sets, as well as films from the Sky Movie service and Sky Store.

Offering up to three times as much HD content in comparison to a Virgin Media TiVo 1TB box, the Sky+ HD 2TB can store up to 350 hours of HD content (1.5TB dedicated to personal storage, 0.5TB to On Demand content). Sky also says that the new PVRs are its most energy efficient yet.

Existing customers who haven't signed up to Sky's On Demand service can receive a free On Demand connector, allowing for an easy wi-fi connection. To check eligibility Sky customers can visit sky.com/connector.

Sky customers with On Demand will receive up to 20 new channels on Catch Up TV over the next year. The first channels to be added to the service will include Discovery, Dave, Gold and Cartoon Network, all arriving before the end of the year.

by Kobina Monney

