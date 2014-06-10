Sky Sports has announced a new sports channel, Sky Sports 5. The channel will deliver exclusive live coverage of the Dutch first division football for the first time on Sky Sports, as part of its billing as the 'home of European football'.

Sky Sports customers will be able to register for Sky Sports 5 from June 12th, and take up Sky's offer of two years' free Sky Broadband Unlimited. Customers will be able to receive the new channel "as part of the sports package, at no extra cost".

Virgin Media has also confirmed to What Hi-Fi? that Sky Sports 5 will be available on Virgin TV in SD and HD.

MORE: Awards 2013: Apps & services

Sky Sports 5 will screen up to 600 live European football matches next season and will be the home of European Qualifiers, UEFA Champions League, La Liga and Copa del Rey on Sky. Sky also confirmed a 4-year deal to show Holland's top division, Eredivisie.

Sky has confirmed to What Hi-Fi? that if you take any Sky Sports channel you will get Sky Sports 5 free.

Of course, Sky doesn't have any live coverage of the imminent World Cup, which is kept on terrestrial TV, so is no doubt eager to remind us all of the football coverage that it does have.

You can register for the new channel from this Thursday, June 12th, using the red button on your Sky+ HD box, online or by calling Sky.

MORE: How to watch the World Cup

by Joe Cox

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+