Sign up to Disney Plus now and beat tonight's price hike

The US Disney Plus price hike is now just hours away. From Friday 26th March, the cost of a yearly Disney Plus subscription will jump from $69.99 to $79.99. The cost of a monthly rolling contract will creep up by $1, from $6.99 to $7.99 a month.

With free trials a distant memory, and a raft of excellent new Disney films and TV shows on the way, it makes sense to take out a 12-month subscription today and save $10. Annual membership at $69.99 works out at $5.84 a month for the year – an absolute steal.

Disney+ 12-month subscription $79.99 $69.99 (TODAY ONLY)

Get cheaper access to Disney's Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, and Star Wars content, with classic and new shows coming online every day - including The Simpsons and the X-files. The price goes up to $79.99 as of Friday 26th March, so don't delay.

The Disney bundle — that has Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus — will see a $1 increase to $13.99 a month. So if you're a sports fan, you might want to go the bundle route.

We rated Disney Plus the full five stars, calling it "a polished service" with support for $K, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos/Vision. Disney Plus has big plans for the future, too. An avalanche of new content will hit the service in the next couple of years, including ten Star Wars shows, ten Marvel spin-offs and exclusive animated movies (hence the price hike).

Disney has also launched the more adult-focused Disney Star section of the experience at the same time which brings 270 more films, 75 shows and 4 original series to enjoy – a nice extra.

On top of that, a Disney Plus subscription brings unlimited access to TV and film from Disney, LucasFilms, Marvel, Pixar and National Geographic. And did we mention you can watch on up to four screens?

With such a rich, appealing catalogue we'd grab a 12-month subscription at $69.99 while you can. Disney Plus recently smashed its targets by surpassing 100m subscribers, so there's a chance the price rises could continue...

MORE:

These are the best Disney Plus movies and shows to watch right now.

Learn all the Disney Plus tips and tricks.