Save over $300 on Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbars with these Black Friday deals

Samsung has gotten into the Black Friday spirit by knocking hundreds of dollars off some of its best Dolby Atmos soundbars, including its 2021 flagship model.

The awesome HW-Q950A – a punchy performer that's great with dialogue – is normally $1800. But with the $200 saving, it's just $1600.

There's also $270 off the firm's entry-level Dolby Atmos soundbar, the HW-Q600A. Normally $600, it can be yours for only $330.

The savings don't end there, though. There's a massive $320 off the mid-range HW-Q800A. Pick one up for only $580.

Best Black Friday Samsung soundbar deals

$1800 HW-Q950A $1800 $1600 at Samsung (save $200)

There are big savings to be had Samsung's flagship 2021 soundbar, which has more drivers than any other model on the market. The 11.1.4-channel soundbar delivers both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound, which makes for epic sound.

HW-Q600A $600 HW-Q600A $600 $330 at Samsung (save $270)

If you want seriously-cinematic sound at a reasonable price, this could be worth considering. The soundbar/sub combo includes up-firing channels and support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound. At almost half the original MSRP!

Boasting a generous 22 drivers delivering 11.1.4 surround sound, Samsung's HW-Q950A offers the greatest number of channels of any soundbar on the market right now, as well as 3D audio support from both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

Inside the left, centre and right channels sit alongside a pair each of upward-firing, surround and wide surround drivers. A separate sub houses a single 8-inch speaker capable of producing "room-quaking bass" (according to our recent review).

The HW-950A's impressive spec sheet includes two HDMI inputs and one output (with support for eARC), plus a microphone that allows for commands to the built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

All in all, those looking to splash out on a potent Dolby Atmos soundbar won't be disappointed with the 950A – especially now that Samsung has cut the price to $1600 ahead of Black Friday.

Those on a tighter budget should consider the HW-Q800A. It's not quite as loud as the 950A and doesn't have the same room calibration smarts, but it sounds like a steal at $580.

Last but not least, there's the HQ-600A. It misses out AirPlay 2, Alexa and Spotify Connect, but it costs much less and still supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound. At $330, it's almost half its original price thanks to Samsung's early Black Friday soundbar deals.

