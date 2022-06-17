Save $70 on Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon

Apple's premium version of its AirPod earbuds, the AirPods Pro, is on sale right now at Amazon for 30% or $70 off (opens in new tab), bringing the price down to just $175 vs the AirPods Pro's original retail price of $250.

The AirPods Pro is a five-star pair of earbuds we called exceptionally comfortable, great with active noise-cancelling, and perfectly capable of outputting a balanced, easy-going sound in our review. If you're in the market for a pair of wireless earbuds, take a look at this AirPods Pro deal.

AirPods Pro Amazon deal

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro: $250 $175 at Amazon (save $70) (opens in new tab)

If you're in the market for a comfortable pair of wireless earbuds packed with excellent noise-cancelling that offer up a balanced, engaging sound, look no further than the AirPods Pro on sale for just $175 at Amazon.

Apple calls the AirPods the most popular headphones in the world, but the original AirPods have always had sound quality and fit limitations. Enter the AirPods Pro, which bring not only massive upgrades to sound quality but offer up a very non-invasive fit suitable for almost anyone.

AirPods Pro sound balanced and easy-going, making them a great listening experience for any kind of music you've got. Plus, there's great noise-cancelling in these earbuds, too, so you can always use the AirPods Pro to escape a crowded office or bustling train whenever the need arises.

The AirPods Pro will last around 5 hours on a single charge by themselves, but combine them with their carrying case and you'll get another 19 hours of battery life. AirPods Pro come with all the premium features you'd expect, too, like spatial audio support, robust Siri integration, and the same powerful H1 chip that powers the second- and third-gen AirPods.

While AirPods Pro might not be the greatest earbuds for those without Apple devices, if you're already in that ecosystem, these are excellent earbuds currently going for an excellent price on Amazon, If you're looking for a pair, we'd definitely recommend checking out the AirPods Pro while supplies last.

