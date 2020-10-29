Save $50 on five-star B&W PX7 wireless noise-cancelling headphones at Best Buy

If you're looking for an early Black Friday deal on a set of five-star wireless noise cancelling headphones – cans that'll block extraneous noise and sound great – you may have just found it.

Head to Best Buy right now and you'll save $50 on the excellent Bowers & Wilkins PX7 over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones. The $400 price tag on the silver and space gray models has been slashed to a much more palatable $349.99 at Best Buy. (The most recent Carbon Edition black finish isn't reduced, but that's just a matter of aesthetics.)

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 headphones $400 $349.99 at Best Buy

In our review we praised the PX7's "lively, insightful sound", "three-tiered noise cancellation" and "sophisticated, comfortable design", leaving us no choice but to award them a coveted five stars, even at the asking price of $400. Now, they're a bargain to boot. View Deal

A quick glance at our PX7 review's sub-heading tells the story in a nutshell: "hugely impressive noise-cancelling headphones".

The PX7s and their siblings, the PX5 on-ears and PI3 in-ears, launched in September 2019 as the first aptX Adaptive headphones, meaning they support the next-gen Qualcomm Bluetooth technology that combines the 24-bit/48kHz capability of aptX HD with the benefits of aptX Low Latency such as improved synchronicity of audio and video content between your source and headphones.

The other headline feature is noise-cancelling. Here, pressing the button on the headphones’ left cup allows you to cycle through modes 'low', 'medium' and 'high'. ‘Low’ is fine for keeping office chatter and background noise out, while ‘high’ effectively cocoons you in silence, even during the noisiest real-life scenarios.

Want to hear a plane announcement or dip into a conversation quickly without having to take the headphones off? Pressing and holding the noise cancellation button for two seconds will initiate an ambient mode.

Not only are the PX7s insightful, but their sonic character also prioritises entertainment. If that sounds like something you need in your life right now, this deal on a top set of wireless headphones could well be the one for you.

