Save $200 on Shure wireless earbuds in Amazon's early Black Friday sale

In the world of premium headphones, Shure is one of the top players. So a $200 saving on the Shure SE425 BT2 wireless earbuds makes us sit up and take note. Normally $350, they're now just $150 in the Amazon early Black Friday sale.

Put simply, you can save a massive 57% on audiophile-grade buds, which promise superb audio quality, wireless connectivity and a 10-hour battery life. And they have some solid pedigree, coming from a brand name you can trust.

These classy in-ears feature Shure's dual high-definition drivers and promise a transparent, natural sound. You get Bluetooth 5.0 for a solid connection, too. At 57% off, they're at a rock-bottom price.

Although we've not reviewed the this Bluetooth variant, we can tell you that the wired Shure SE425 in-ear headphones have won multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards in recent years.

Now, thanks to Amazon's early Black Friday bonanza, you can grab the wireless model – the SE425 BT2 in-ears – for a tempting $150 and pocket an awesome $200 saving.

The feature Bluetooth 5.0 and promise 10 hours' battery life. The over-the-ear design that should keep them firmly in place and there's an in-line remote for tweaking volume and playback.

If you've been pining for a pair of wireless earbuds with high-quality audio, these could be just the ticket.

