Save $100 on Klipsch Cinema soundbars in this amazing Black Friday home theater deal

If you'd like your home theater sound system to look just as impressive as it sounds without having to spend a fortune, then take a look at these fantastic Black Friday deals on Klipsch soundbars.

Crutchfield currently has savings of up to $100 on two of the Indianapolis based company's horn-loaded soundbar packages, both of which feature HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, Dialogue Enhancement and have separate subwoofers for cinematic bass.

Founded in Arkansas in 1946, Klipsch has a long history in both domestic and professional cinema audio. The company, which uses horn-loaded speakers extensively in its products, produces soundbars with a design distinct from most other manufacturers, featuring wood grain finishes and exposed silver horns.

The Cinema 600 is a 3.1 soundbar with a wireless 10-inch cone subwoofer for a combined 600 Watts of power. Inside the main speaker, there are a total of seven drivers: three 1-inch soft-dome tweeters coupled to Tractrix horns for broad, cinematic dispersion and four 3-inch oval fibre-composite midrange drivers.

There's a virtual sound mode to increase the soundstage even further and three levels of dialogue enhancement as well as Bluetooth and HDMI ARC connectivity.

Meanwhile, the Cinema 400 is an ideal entry-level model offering 2.1 channels of sound with four built-in drivers in the main speaker and an 8-inch wireless subwoofer for a combined 400W of peak power.

