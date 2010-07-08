Trending

Samsung upscales flatscreen sales targets, could sell 50m TVs this year

Growing demand in emerging markets and the World Cup effect boosts demand for LCDs and plasmas

Now sources at the company say that figure has risen to 45m-50m.

If the higher of those two figures is achieved, it would represent a striking 62% sales increase year on year.

The company says the revision has been spurred by growing demand, especially in emerging markets, not least as a result of interest in the 2010 FiFA World Cup.

And Samsung isn't the only company planning big sales boosts this year: LG's sales target is 29m flatscreen TVs this year, up 49% on last year, while Sony is forecasting a 67% increase, to 25m sets.

However, Samsung is clearly determined to reinforce its domination of the global TV market: if it meets its targets, it will outsell Sony 2:1.

